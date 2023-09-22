Pulse FM News Update For Friday, September 22nd

The Stolo First Nation says a probe into unmarked graves and missing children revealed at least 158 deaths at the sites of three former residential schools and a hospital. Of the deaths, which date back to the opening of St. Mary’s School in 1863, researchers with the nation say 96 occurred at the hospital. They say documents show most of the children reportedly died of diseases such as tuberculosis, with some recorded as accidents, but several causes of death are unknown. Representatives from the Stolo Nation Chiefs’ Council and Stolo Research and Resource Management Centre say their work has only just begun and is being hampered by lack of access to information from the federal government and religious institutions involved in running the schools.

The large wildfire that led to thousands of people being evacuated near Kelowna is now considered “held.” The 139-square-kilometre McDougall Creek swept down on West Kelowna on the evening of August 17th, forcing residents to flee with little time to spare. Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say while holding the fire is an important milestone, there is work ahead and multiple hazards are present in some areas. They say residents can expect to see smoke until there is significant rain or snow.

An expert testifying at the trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in a BC park said the teen suffered injuries that “strongly indicated non-consensual sexual activity” but were more consistent with childbirth. Dr. Tracy Pickett, who specializes in emergency and clinical forensic medicine, told the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of Ibrahim Ali that she considered all of the injuries the girl sustained before forming her conclusion. This included injuries to the girl’s face, head, neck, knees, back, both legs and arms, as well as to her genitals. Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of the teen.

A new helpline in Yukon has been launched for people in the territory with dementia, their families and caregivers. The helpline is a partnership between the territorial government and the Alzheimer’s Society of British Columbia. Services being offered include general information about dementia, information on resources in the communities, or support groups that are available. The government says the service is a response to a recommendation made in a report on how to improve the territory’s health-care system.

BC’s Transportation Ministry says Highway 97 north of Summerland will reopen for two lanes of traffic one in each direction starting at noon today. The section of highway was closed on August 28th because of a rockslide. The ministry says crews have completed temporary work to allow traffic access through the site. It says construction of permanent stabilization measures will continue and geotechnical engineers will keep monitoring the slide site for changes in ground conditions.

The province’s SPCA has taken 30 Dachshunds from a breeder in the Okanagan. Rescuers say the dogs were found with dental disease and overgrown nails and were being exposed to high ammonia levels and unsanitary living conditions. The organization says the animals range in age from four months to five years and are fearful and not socialized. The dogs are currently under the care of a veterinarian and are not available for adoption.