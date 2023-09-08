Pulse FM News Update For Friday, September 8th

A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2021 death of a man in Grandview Park. Jeff Arnie Lincoln was sentenced to six months in prison, in addition to a credit of 21 months for time that he has already served pre-sentence. Police say the victim, 60-year-old Gilles Hebert, was assaulted in August of 2021 and later died of his injuries. Lincoln will also serve two years of probation and be subject to a 10-year firearms ban after being released from custody.

The Emergency Operation Centre in the Central Okanagan says residents from the Wilson Landing area can temporarily access the homes they had to evacuate due to wildfire Four a few hours starting at 10 am today, homeowners can check on their properties and retrieve important items, but they need to follow safety guidelines, including keeping visits to immediate family members only. Homeowners are asked not to clean or move their fridges or freezers to the curb during this stage since it’s hazardous to open them after a significant power outrage. Residents are being encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, close-toed shoes and face masks before entering.

The shutdown of a Cantonese language group last month in Hong Kong has triggered fears about the fate of the most-spoken language there. But Metro Vancouver Cantonese speakers and educators say overseas communities are playing a growing role in securing the future of their language and culture. UBC Cantonese Language program lecturer Zoe Lam says the issue has become politicized in Hong Kong, but such challenges are less of a problem overseas. She says the UBC program aims to create an educational hub for the language in North America.

The federal government has provided nearly 150-million dollars in fully repayable low-interest loans to build more than 350 rental homes in Vancouver. The loans are for three developments in the city though the government’s Rental Construction Financing Initiative. Two developments are already completed and a third is expected to be finished in March of 2025. Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says the money is aimed at helping to increase the supply of housing.

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a 75 hundred dollar Rolex watch after setting up meetings on Facebook Marketplace. Police says the victim met the suspect in a Burnaby mall on September 1st to sell a Rolex but the purchase wasn’t completed on that day. The pair met again on September 2nd and when the suspect got a chance to try the watch on he fled the area. Mounties say the suspect was described as a male between 20 and 25 years old and six-feet-tall.

Mounties in North Vancouver say while they appreciate the anonymous stranger who has been sending them cash — they can’t keep the money. RCMP says they’ve received three anonymous thank you letters with money over the past three weeks. Police say while they are thankful for the act of kindness, they’ll be turning the money over to Canada’s Receiver General. They say the public is encouraged to donate to local charities to assist those in need.