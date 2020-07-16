Pulse FM News Update for July 16th

By July 16, 2020General, News, Tara Doyle

We reported 21 news cases of COVID and NO new deaths as of yesterday here in BC – there is some concern with the increase in cases, it is expected in Phase 3, but we still need to be vigilant in our hand washing and mask wearing!

A new study suggests that eight times as many people in Metro Vancouver have been infected with COVID than the rate of reported cases. Apply this to BC as a whole and this could mean about 28,000 have been infected while fewer than 3150 cases have been confirmed.

Langley Fire Department and Police were called to a brush fire in the area of 46A Ave and 196A Street yesterday afternoon – when they put the fire out a body was found. It was determined the location was in Surrey and the case was handed to the Surrey RCMP who are still investigating. **Surrey RCMP provided an update to the investigation. The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident, however, the death is no longer considered suspicious.**

Surrey City Council is saying yes to a 25-storey office tower at the southeast corner of King George Boulevard near Central City Mall -it is the first commercial building to go up in a while as the focus has been on residential.

A  repeated message was sent ‘air-drop’ to a woman’s phone after she boarded a bus at the Newton exchange – the message “ I’m going to rape you”  left the woman in tears and terrified. Police are investigating.

A Delta woman was fined $200 yesterday when it was reported that her dog was left in her car at a shopping centre – this was not her first time. 

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has flagged four new flights for possible exposure to COVID-19. Passengers on the affected flights should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

The list of affected flights:

  • July 2: West Jet flight 460 – Kelowna to Calgary
  • July 5: Korean Air flight 071 – Incheon to Vancouver
  • July 5: West Jet flight 186 – Vancouver to Edmonton
  • July 5: West Jet flight 3312 – Kelowna to Edmonton

 