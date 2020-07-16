Pulse FM News Update for July 16th

We reported 21 news cases of COVID and NO new deaths as of yesterday here in BC – there is some concern with the increase in cases, it is expected in Phase 3, but we still need to be vigilant in our hand washing and mask wearing!

A new study suggests that eight times as many people in Metro Vancouver have been infected with COVID than the rate of reported cases. Apply this to BC as a whole and this could mean about 28,000 have been infected while fewer than 3150 cases have been confirmed.

Langley Fire Department and Police were called to a brush fire in the area of 46A Ave and 196A Street yesterday afternoon – when they put the fire out a body was found. It was determined the location was in Surrey and the case was handed to the Surrey RCMP who are still investigating. **Surrey RCMP provided an update to the investigation. The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP are continuing to investigate this incident, however, the death is no longer considered suspicious.**

Surrey City Council is saying yes to a 25-storey office tower at the southeast corner of King George Boulevard near Central City Mall -it is the first commercial building to go up in a while as the focus has been on residential.

A repeated message was sent ‘air-drop’ to a woman’s phone after she boarded a bus at the Newton exchange – the message “ I’m going to rape you” left the woman in tears and terrified. Police are investigating.

A Delta woman was fined $200 yesterday when it was reported that her dog was left in her car at a shopping centre – this was not her first time.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has flagged four new flights for possible exposure to COVID-19. Passengers on the affected flights should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of travel.

The list of affected flights: