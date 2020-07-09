Pulse FM News Update for July 9th

18 new cases and 3 deaths due to COVID reported as of yesterday. The total number of positive cases to 3008 here in BC.

Systemic racism in the RCMP will be under examination until May by a special committee who will report on the extent of racism, review the effect on public safety and look at a new role with police in dealing with mental health, wellness, addiction and harm reduction.

With three clubs in Vancouver reporting exposure to COVID-19 Dr. Bonnie Henry says WorkSafeBC will be cracking down to ensure those businesses are following the guidelines.

Alex Lasinsky, the father of two competitive divers, is asking the city of Surrey to reopen indoor pools as it’s been four months since his daughters have been able to practice.

Surrey-area minor hockey associations are hoping to hit the ice again later this summer, as always. Registration has opened for play in the Surrey, Cloverdale, Semiahmoo and North Delta.

Heads-up Vancouver drivers: school and playground zones within the city will now have a speed limit of 30 km/h all day, every day, including weekends so watch for those zones!

Seems to be a lot of mask confusion lately as one woman was denied entry into a Vancouver Yoga studio. Lawyers are saying that One lawyer says since there isn’t a province-wide mask order, the guidelines aren’t clear in the province and there could be a strong human rights case.

“ My City by the Sea” is the theme for 2020/2021 as the City of White Rock looks for artists from the Peninsula and Semiahmoo First Nation to submit designs for the street banners program. Head to whiterock.ca for more info.