Pulse FM News Update for June 22nd.

Head of UBC’s board of Governors Michael Korenberg has resigned after being called out for liking racist, pro-Trump tweets.

Reports that emergency room staff had been playing a ‘blood alcohol guessing game’ with indeginous patients sparked the president of the Metis Nation who is now asking for a tip line for anyone who’s seen or experienced racism in our province’s health-care system.

With less traffic on the roads over the last few months some drivers have sped up, considerably – The Vancouver Police recorded a 44% spike in excessive speeding in March and April over the same two-month period in 2019.

On Friday approximately 6000 anti-racism protesters marched from Jack Poole Plaza to Sunset Beach here in Vancouver, taking part in a rally marking Juneteenth also known as Freedom Day.

Businesses are finding that as they re-open finding staff is another hurdle – with some people choosing to continue receiving the CERB payments instead of heading back to work. The federal government is looking to introduce new guidelines, which would include an end to benefits if an employee is called back.