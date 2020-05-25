Pulse FM News Update for May 25th

1. Captain Jenn Casey took her final flight home – led by a police motorcade through her hometown to the Atlantic Funeral Home in Halifax. Casey was killed a week ago yesterday in a Snowbirds flight in Kamloops.

2. A man has died after a six-hour standoff with Police in Chilliwack.

RCMP say they were called to a home on Christina Drive Saturday to respond to a man who was distraught. The standoff ending with the man’s death – IIO are investigating.

3. Sad ending for 88 year old Jarnial Sanghera ( JAR KNEEL SANG HAIRA) who was found dead in a wooded area off Swenson & Nordel Way. Sanghera, suffering with dementia and diabetes had been missing since the morning of Friday, May 15th

4. A man may be launched out of a rocket the length of the White Rock Pier into the Semiahmoo bay AND You may be able to pay per view, through ZOOM

if White Rock resident Brooke Colby gets his shot – at this stunt meant to raise funds for the Vancouver Sick Children’s Hospital. Colby said “I want to put on a great show and try to help this town.”

5. The House of Commons will meet today – to try and sort out how to meet – the Liberals looking at 4- sittings per week with a special committee to talk about the pandemic and how the government is responding to it.

6. $1800.00 is what the graduating class of Elgin Park Secondary donated to the South Surrey/White Rock Food bank in lieu of being able to host dry grad events – they fundraised by creating and selling a “Dine out on the Peninsula’ coupon book featuring local restaurants! Congratulations Grads!

7. Missing the PNE and the delicious Mini Donuts? Well, you can get them until 7pm tonight – an event that went on this weekend was overwhelmingly successful and will continue until 7pm. The Mini Donut Edition is the first in a series of events featuring PNE favorites.

A nine-year-old golden retriever named Maya remains missing after she was swept over a waterfall in a North Vancouver park. Your dog is your best pal and Maya’s owners are distraught after watching the dog fall into Lynn Creek on Saturday afternoon.T those involved in the search are still hoping someone will find Maya, who has a microchip

If you eat iChoc White Vanilla Vegan or Classic Vegan bars for an allergy – take note – there is an allegan alert issued by the Canada Food Inspection Agency – the brand improperly labeled milk!