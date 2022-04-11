Pulse FM News Update for Monday, April 11th

A B-C scientist is calling for better public access to COVID-19 data as the province enters what could be a sixth wave of the pandemic. In its latest report, the independent B-C COVID-19 Modelling Group says it believes B-C is at the beginning of a second Omicron wave. One U-B-C professor , says the severity of that wave remains unclear due to uncertainty on multiple fronts, including reliable data. She says data that’s been made publicly available in B-C lags behind other Canadian jurisdictions, and is not sufficient to do proper statistical analysis.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a Maple Ridge homicide Saturday afternoon as 41-year-old Darr Khunkhun. It happened around 4:30, Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to shots fired at a parking lot near a gym at Lougheed Highway and 226 Street. According to police, Khunkhun does not have a criminal record, however they believe this was a targeted shooting. So far, it is unclear if the shooting is related to gang conflict. Investigators say the vehicle they believe the suspect was travelling in was a newer model, red Honda four-door sedan with a sun roof. Anyone who has seen this vehicle is being asked to call IHIT.

The cruise ship industry is back for the first time in more than two years as a cruise ship docked in Vancouver Sunday morning. The return follows a rocky start after the first ship scheduled to arrive earlier in the week was hit by COVID and its voyage to Vancouver was cut short. The visitors are expected to boost Canada’s hard-hit tourism sector. Over 300 ships expected to dock at Canada Place this year. The cruise ship sector contributes more than $40 billion to the Canadian economy and employs some 30,000 people.

A man found shot at a South Surrey home last week has died and police have released his identity in an effort to advance the investigation. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking for anyone who knew David Goldstein, or of activity at the residence where he was shot. Police received a report of gunfire at around 1:30 a.m. on April 6, and responded to a home at 24 Avenue and 152A Street. On arrival, first responders found Goldstein – described as a 33-year-old White Rock man – with critical injuries. He was transported to hospital, but not expected to survive.

Surrey and Delta organizations are receiving $5,000-grants from the province to help “tackle discrimination and enhance the province’s diversity.” The province announced the grants for 60 groups on Friday , totalling nearly $300,000. The funding is through B.C.’s multiculturalism grants program. The grants are one of many steps in the fight against racism, by helping organizations on the ground address systemic racism.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Victoria today to make an announcement on his government’s investments in electric vehicle infrastructure. Last week’s federal budget emphasized the government’s plan to transition to a greener economy, which includes expanding the use of zero-emission vehicles and the availability of charging stations. The government wants to have 20 per cent of new cars be emission-free by 2026, and 60 per cent by 2030.

She won’t actually be in the auditorium but country star Kelsea Ballerini is still hosting the C-M-T Music Awards tonight. She will handle her duties remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. Ballerini was to team up with actor Anthony Mackie for the show, which airs from Nashville on C-B-S. Kane Brown, the leading nominee for the night, will pitch in to help Mackie with in-person hosting chores.

The B-C Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres has been chosen to administer a 5.34-million-dollar fund to help Indigenous communities develop plans to end violence against women, girls and 2-S-L-G-B-T-Q-+ people. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the Indigenous-led Path Forward Community Fund is “a milestone” in the journey toward lasting reconciliation and gender equality. Farnworth says it will help address the need for communities to create and implement their own culturally safe solutions. Eligible projects include support for hosting planning sessions, culturally appropriate safety training as well as healing and cultural supports.

Vancouver fire chief Karen Fry says “upwards of a handful of people” are still unaccounted for after a fire at a residential building in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood. Fry says the building was home to many vulnerable residents and half of the roof caved in in the four-storey building. She says several people were rescued and two were taken to hospital — including one who jumped from an upper floor. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says an estimated 70 residents are affected and a reception centre is being set up for those who need support.