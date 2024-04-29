Pulse FM News Update For Monday, April 29th

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing female. Simran KHATTRA was last seen at approximately 6:30 pm on April 27, 2024 in the 13300 Block of 88 Avenue in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since. Simran KHATTRA is described as a 19-year-old south Asian female, 5’3”, 159 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. Simran KHATTRA was seen leaving her residence on foot wearing a black hoodie and grey sweat pants. (Please see attached photo). Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 24-59176. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Despite starting their third-string goaltender and despite the fact that they trailed 3-1 late in the third period, the Vancouver Canucks were able to defeat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in overtime now leading the series 3-1 with Game 5 set for tomorrow at Rogers Arena.

Friends, family and members of the community showed up to pay their respects at a vigil for Kulwinder Singh Sohi, a stabbing victim who died after he was attacked Tuesday night in White Rock. The attack, which came just two nights after a non-fatal stabbing attack in the same area along the White Rock promenade, east of the city’s iconic pier and white rock, has left the community shaken, according to those who showed up to pay their respects.

Richmond Night Market 2024 officially opened this weekend. It will be open Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays with various hours. It’s located at 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station).