Pulse FM News Update for Monday, April 5

British Columbia is aiming to launch a provincewide online booking system this week for COVID-19 vaccinations as variants of concern make up a rising number of cases. So far, the Fraser region is the only one where residents can book an appointment online instead of risking an hours-long wait when booking by phone. The province has seen a surge in infections, surpassing one

thousand cases three times last week as more pharmacies administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people between the ages of 55 and 65. That stream is running parallel to another that’s currently vaccinating people in their early 70s as well as Indigenous people over 18 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable. On Saturday another record breaking number of cases hit the province, 1,072 people have tested positive for the virus. On Friday, 1,018 new cases were recorded. Prior to this weekend, the daily record was 1,013 — set on March 31. Most of the 2,090 new cases are concentrated in the Lower Mainland with 1,052 new cases in the Fraser Health region

B-C’s public safety minister is promising consequences for businesses flouting provincial health orders against indoor dining as COVID-19 cases hit record highs. Mike Farnworth issued the warning after at least two Vancouver restaurants were served with closure notices in keeping with restrictions that will continue at least until April 19th. He says harassment of enforcement officers will not be tolerated and closure orders by Vancouver Coastal Health or any other health authority must be respected. The owner of a Vancouver restaurant that was packed with

customers on Saturday when it was served with a closure notice says in an online post that she closed her doors for two days after running out of food but would reopen tomorrow.

There has been a cougar sighting in surrey, Last week a cougar entered the parkade of a condo building near 196 Street and 64 Avenue, just a block away from the Willowbrook Mall. The building is technically in the City of Surrey, but it’s on the border with Langley. It’s a highly developed area, far from the mountains and forests that cougars typically call home. 1 residents of the building spotted the cougar and posted about it in the building’s private Facebook group last week. One of the member of the building’s strata council then said , he has access to the security cameras, so he went looking for evidence of the big cat. Sure enough, the video, shows the cougar strolling down the ramp into the building’s underground parking area. Cougars have attacked several pets in the Tri-Cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody over the last few months. In March, the BC Conservation Officer Service captured and killed three different big cats that, according to conservation officers, had lost their fear of humans. Cougar sightings in Langley and Surrey are rare, but not unheard of, since cougars hunt deer and deer sometimes wander into urban areas. Conservation officers remind anyone who spots a cougar to report the sighting by calling the province’s Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line

After a record-breaking long weekend for daily COVID-19 cases in B.C., the province’s health minister is frustrated with the behavior of people ignoring restrictions and public health orders. B.C.’s daily counts topped 1,000 both for the time periods between Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday. The expectation is that trend will likely have continued into this week, with concerns raised about variants, how younger people are being affected, and the increasing pressure on hospitals. One doctor’s tweets went viral over the weekend, with Dr. Kevin Mcleod saying young people are landing in the hospital in serious situations, warning B.C.’s problem could get significantly worse. Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Sunday the province has some tough restrictions — but people need to follow them. On Saturday another record breaking number of cases hit the province, 1,072 people have tested positive for the virus. On Friday, 1,018 new cases were recorded. Prior to this weekend, the daily record was 1,013 — set on March 31. Most of the 2,090 new cases are concentrated in the Lower Mainland with 1,052 new cases in the Fraser Health region

B-C Ferries has indefinitely cancelled four round-trips — a total of eight sailings — between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo starting tomorrow morning due to mechanical issues with the Queen of New Westminster. It says in a release the cancelled sailings start at 5:15 a.m. from Tsawwassen. B-C Ferries says the ship has a problem with a propeller and that the Coastal Inspiration will offer eight daily sailings between the two terminals but customers with reservations on the Queen of New Westminster’s cancelled sailings will be contacted regarding the status of their bookings. It’s recommending commuters get the latest sailing and departure information online.

A total of 16 Vancouver Canucks on the team’s active roster of 22 players are now on the N-H-L’s protocol list for COVID-19 as cases surge in B-C. Forward Marc Michaelis and defenceman Jalen Chatfield were the latest additions yesterday, and that’s making players and coaches elsewhere in the all-Canadian North Division uneasy for their own teams, as well as the Canucks. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid says his team hopes the Vancouver players get healthy as soon as possible and that their families are O-K. The Canucks have had four games postponed already because of the virus. Being on the protocol list doesn’t necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the league requires individuals with positive tests to self-isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self-isolate for two weeks