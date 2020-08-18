Pulse FM News Update for Monday, August 18

This oughta make parents less stressed about back to school – BC yesterday recording its highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 236 – health minister adrian dix saying stronger social distancing penalties are set to come out later this week.

Surrey RCMP is looking for a 27 year old who went missing in Guildford Saturday night – Alexander Harsanyi lans seen near the Guildford Town Shopping Centre.

If you see him, contact police immediately.

Masks will be required for all kindergarten to gr.12 students in middle and highschools when school returns next month – will be quired in all high-traffic and common areas like hallways and buses – but won’t be required in classrooms.

There’s talks Deputy Prime Minister Chrystie Freeland is set to become the next Finance Minister – after bill morenau sent shockwaves yesterday announcing he was quitting – the WE scandal no doubt likely playing a part.



Surrey City Councillor Laura Guerra wants answers on just how much CERB cheques are contributing to the overdose tragedy we continue to see in the province – more than 170 people dying in May alone – the highest overdose amount ever.

People who live near the Coquitlam Crunch have had it with with explosion of activity on the popular workout trail- their driveways are being used as never-endingU-Turns and parking spots

The city agreeing to put up signs to try and keep crunchers off driveways.

Canucks are crying the blues this morning – losing 3-1 to St. Louis Monday night, tying the series 2-2. Their next game is tomorrow night!



