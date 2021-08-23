Pulse FM News Update for Monday, August 23

The National Hockey League and teams around the country are offering condolences to the families of three junior players who died when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Surrey over the weekend. Police and other emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood just before 3 a-m on Saturday. The N-H-L issued a statement yesterday, saying it was sending its love and condolences to the families of the victims.

Premier John Horgan, along with Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry, will be holding a briefing on COVID-19 vaccinations in British Columbia this

afternoon. Details on the update or what will be announced were not immediately available. Henry said on Friday that B-C may not be able to move to the next step in its COVID-19 restart plan as quickly as planned. A surge in COVID cases in the Interior Health authority — driven by the Delta variant — has prompted a tightening of restrictions across the entire region.

Wildfire crews say cooler temperatures and periods of rain over the weekend helped them battle large blazes burning in B-C’s Interior. But despite the improved conditions Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says firefighters still have their hands full with the White Rock Lake wildfire. Agency officials are asking residents to avoid the area and follow evacuation orders and alerts.

The B-C Wildfire Service says about 250 blazes are still burning across the province.

The Lower Mainland’s hockey community is devastated after learning the three boys who died in Saturday’s car crash in Surrey were all local players. Parker Magnuson, Ronin Sharma and Caleb Reimer were all youth hockey players, with Reimer playing for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL. Two of the boys, Reimer and Magnuson, played with the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association from a young age, says President Deanna Cox. Surrey RCMP says the three teenagers, two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old, were travelling in a car when it hit a tree on 104 Avenue near 160 Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. Police say when emergency services arrived on scene, they determined that all three occupants were dead. The hockey association plans to memorialize the boys in some way, but says it will hold off on the specifics until it has approval from the families. The Surrey RCMP says officers and support workers will be outside the Fraser Heights Recreation Centre Sunday and Monday afternoons to provide support and answer any question the community may have.

Another 121 Afghan nationals, Canadian citizens and family members have left Kabul on a rescue flight — Canada’s third evacuation mission since the Taliban overtook the Afghan capital. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says as long as it’s safe, Canada will continue working toward getting people out of the chaos. Sajjan says the security conditions in Kabul are changing rapidly, but Canadian personnel are doing everything in their power to get people to safety. He says continued crowding and violence around the Kabul airport is posing a major challenge for efforts to get more flights out, noting security conditions are changing by the hour. There was no immediate word from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s camp on whether he would take time away from the election campaign to attend the meeting. Trudeau has faced criticism in recent days for not acting fast enough to evacuate Afghans who supported Canada’s military and diplomatic efforts in the war-torn country.