Pulse FM News Update for Monday, August 31st

Police are investigating a collision in Surrey on Saturday where a vehicle caught fire. Surrey R-C-M-P say the driver of that vehicle suffered serious injuries while a passenger was treated for minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

Abbotsford police are investigating a shooting incident late Saturday. They say a 22-year-old man and his girlfriend reported they were in a car parked in a residential driveway when they were shot at by someone in a pickup truck. The couple’s vehicle and a house were reportedly hit by the gunfire, but no people were injured. Investigators say they don’t believe it was a random attack

B.C. teachers are calling out the provincial government for false advertising when it comes to its promotion of the back-to-school plan. An ad featuring Dr. Bonnie Henry is being criticized by the president of the BC Teachers’ Federation for painting an unrealistic picture of what the return to school will be like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

I-C-B-C is adding new road test appointments to try to reduce a back-log of drivers waiting for tests. They closed testing centers in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing many new drivers from being able to get their license. It says it has added two-thousand appointments for road testing dates starting September 9th.– most of them in Metro Vancouver.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce details of the government’s deal with a third vaccine developer to get access to an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Novovax’s vaccine is currently in preliminary trials in the United States and Australia and needs to pass safety reviews then be approved by Health Canada. The contract promises to secure 76-million doses of the vaccine.

Tributes continue to pour in for actor Chadwick Boseman. Those honouring the “Black Panther” star include former U-S President Barack Obama, who met the actor at the White House. Boseman died Friday at age 43, four years after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Boseman’s roles included playing Jackie Robinson in the biopic “42,” and of course“Black Panther.”

Not a great weekend for the Canucks they dropped game 3 and 4. The Las Vegas Golden Knights are now up 3-1 in the series. It’s now do or die for the Canucks in game 5 on Tuesday night.