Pulse FM News Update for Monday, August 9

After months of being told it’s not safe for them to visit British Columbia, people in Point Roberts, Washington are wondering why they will be allowed to cross the border without being fully immunized against COVID-19. That loophole contained in a travel advisory issued by the Canada Border Services Agency on August 5th has been flagged by longtime Point Roberts resident Brian Calder. “It says US citizens/permanent residents who are not fully vaccinated and who are habitual residents of Hyder (Alaska), Northwest Angle (Minnesota) or Point Roberts (Washington) will be eligible to enter Canada to carry out everyday functions. It doesn’t have to be essential travel. The whole thing needs to be clarified.” Calder, who is the chair of the local Chamber of Commerce, says he doesn’t understand why this is suddenly possible. Calder’s also seeking clarity on what people should expect when they try to cross in because he says he’s encountered border guards who outright refused him entry into Canada for medical appointments. BC Health Minister Adrian Dix is also expressing concerns about some visitors from the U-S being allowed to gain entry without being fully immunized against COVID-19.

Weekend showers brought some relief and stalled significant growth at a wildfire that’s forced thousands from their homes in B-C’s southern Interior. A fire information officer with the B-C Wildfire Service says the weather gave crews an opportunity to attack and build guards around parts of the 557-square kilometer White Rock Lake fire burning between Kamloops and Okanagan Lake. But Forrest Tower says the return of hot and dry weather is likely to create conditions for potentially aggressive fire behavior later this week. Environment Canada is calling for daytime highs of 35 Celsius or higher in Kamloops starting Thursday, with no precipitation expected.

Canada is once again allowing U.S. citizens and permanent residents back into the country, provided they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After 17 long months, a ban on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border was finally eased at midnight, although the Americans have yet to lift their own limits on Canadian travelers. Eligible visitors must live in the U.S. and have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine. They are also required to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that’s no more than 72 hours old and to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details. Fully vaccinated travelers who have recovered from the disease and are otherwise eligible to enter Canada can show proof of a positive molecular test taken between 14 and 90 days prior to crossing the border. The federal government is currently planning to allow vaccinated visitors from outside the U.S. to return to Canada for non-essential reasons as of Sept. 7.

On a humid Sunday night in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympic Games came to a close. For 17 days this summer, the world watched a Games that was at once unifying, polarizing and quite surreal. Held even as the COVID-19 pandemic forced Japan into a nationwide state of emergency, with sparsely populated stands and rigorous health and safety protocols, athletes overcame upended training routines to deliver moments that won’t be forgotten. These Games were remarkable for Canadian athletes. Canada won 24 medals overall, the most for the nation at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics, and beat the 22 earned in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. And now, with one final spectacle, it’s over.