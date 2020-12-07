Pulse FM News Update for Monday, Dec.7th

Today’s the day that provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted, but B-C’s top doctor has hinted there may be an extension of the controls. Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that it was clear transmissions were not dropping as health officials had hoped. The daily case counts ranged from near 600 to over 800 last week, while the death toll didn’t go below 11 each day. Henry even introduced more restrictions late last week on adult sports and indoor fitness classes

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Fraser Valley mink farm after eight people tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the health authority. Infections on mink farms in Europe and the United States have revealed the animals are susceptible to COVID-19. There are 70 mink farms in Canada.

Fraser Health announced it is “enhancing” the way it notifies staff members and parents of COVID-19 exposures at schools. In a release, the health authority says the change will enable them to more quickly determine students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus. The change is in response to feedback Fraser Health received from schools and parents. Previously, if there was a COVID-19 exposure at a school, staff and parents received a general early notification letter asking them to monitor for symptoms. Fraser Health would then contact anyone who was directly impacted by the exposure to provide further instruction. Under the new protocols, administrators will send out three types of letters that provide “targeted” information on what actions someone should follow based on their exposure.

The military is going to hold a dress rehearsal today as part of the federal government’s plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved. The approval of a vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech is thought to be imminent. Several provinces have vaccine task forces in place to support the rollout. Manitoba says the first freezer able to store the Pfizer vaccine at low temperatures has been delivered and installed, with another four on the way.

A second car rally in support of farmers in India made its way to Vancouver over the weekend. Organizers say over 3,000 vehicles joined in on today’s demonstrations. This is the second major rally in Vancouver to take place in support of the farmers’ demonstrations in India. The farmers are marching thousands of kilometres to New Delhi, protesting three government agriculture laws passed in mid-September. The rally here began at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The convoy then drove to Vancouver with many demonstrators arriving at the Indian Consulate.

“The Yale Book of Quotations” is out with its most notable quotes of 2020. Number 1 on the Top 10 list is “Wear a mask” –The quotes are picked based on those that are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times. The list also includes U-S President Donald Trump’s remarks about COVID-19 disappearing on its own and his musings that injections of disinfectant would kill the virus.