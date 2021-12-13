Pulse FM News Update for Monday, December 13th

The City of Surrey has not yet clarified whether or not taxpayers will be on the hook for Mayor Doug McCallum’s legal bills. He is facing a charge of public mischief after a confrontation at the South Point Save-On-Foods on Sept. 4. The mayor told media he was “run over by a vehicle” after speaking to a group of residents collecting signatures for the ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ campaign. The city has yet to respond to questions about how bylaw is being interpreted and who will pay for McCallum’s legal bills. He is to make his first court appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 25.

A spike in COVID-19 infections has led a number of Canadian post-secondary schools to cancel in-person exams for the end of term, including the University of Victoria. It comes after at least 30 students at the University of Victoria tested positive for the virus following two off-campus parties. The post-secondary institution told students on Friday that despite the cluster of cases, the exam schedule would remain as it was. But Sunday, with only a day’s notice, UVic changed course and announced all in-person exams would be held online instead.

A bus company is returning to two trips a day starting Wednesday to connect Kamloops and Kelowna to the Lower Mainland via Princeton as non-essential travel restrictions remain in place on Highways 3 and 99. Ebus says just the morning service was relaunched on November 20th following washouts and that detours will add extra time to trips. They say more people are travelling this week and into early January for the holiday season so anyone looking to take the bus should book their tickets soon. The company says all tickets are refundable for now and travel dates will be flexible.

It’s one thing to know someone who hasn’t had their COVID-19 vaccine shots, but apparently something else to get into a disagreement over it. A new poll suggests 40 per cent of Canadians know someone who is not vaccinated, and 70 per cent of them don’t raise the issue and Ten per cent of respondents had unfriended someone who refuses to get vaccinated.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association forged ahead and announced its Golden Globe nominees for film and television awards this morning, despite widespread criticism that caused N-B-C to quit televising the awards show. That was the result of a Los Angeles Times’ expose detailing unethical behaviour and revelations that the association’s 87 voting members didn’t include one Black journalist. The nominees for best picture, drama, went to “The Power of the Dog,” “Dune,” “CODA,” “King Richard” and “Belfast.”

Just seven days after taking over behind the bench, Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks earned their fourth straight victory, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 last night. Boudreau is the first Canucks coach to start the job with 4 straight wins. The Canucks will continue their homestand Tuesday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have repeated as CFL champions, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33 – 25 in overtime at the 108th Grey Cup