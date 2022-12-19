Pulse FM News Update For Monday, December 19th

A biting cold is arriving on the heels of heavy snowfall that caused some chaos on Lower Mainland roadways yesterday. Environment Canada says an arctic front has brought a cold airmass to the south coast with strong winds pushing temperatures five to 10 degrees below normal in some areas. Wind chill values could approach near minus-20-to-25 over the Fraser Valley and the Sea to Sky regions. Environment Canada also still has extreme cold warnings in effect in central and northern BC.

RCMP say a 25-year-old man has been charged after two people were stabbed on Saturday in Coquitlam. Officers, paramedics and firefighters responding to an emergency call arrived to find a man and woman with multiple stab wounds. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries but are expected to recover. Police say a suspect who knew the man and woman was arrested nearby and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say a 61-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in Penticton. They say witnesses reported the man was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a business when another man approached, stabbed him multiple times, then fled on foot. They say a suspect has not been found, despite efforts to contain the area and use of a police dog, however investigators believe it was a targeted attack and there is no further risk to the public. They say the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police say two people are dead after a high-speed collision in Langley. The three-vehicle crash took place Saturday night and police believe speed and alcohol are factors. They say a Jeep SUV was travelling extremely fast when it clipped a BMW that was stopped at an intersection, then collided with a Hyundai head-on. They say the driver of the Jeep and one occupant of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene, while another person in the Hyundai is in critical condition.

The District of North Saanich has won an injunction against a landowner who argued his illegal rental suites should be allowed because they provide necessary affordable housing. The owner argued in BC Supreme Court that he was providing below-market rent to long-term tenants including a single parent with two children and a tenant with a mental disability who lives rent-free in exchange for help in the yard. However the judge found that current zoning regulations could allow for one of two rental units to be brought into compliance but not both. He says the law is clear on bylaw infractions and unless there are exceptional circumstances, an injunction should be granted.