Pulse FM News Update for Monday, February 21st

Surrey RCMP Are investigating after several incidences of protesters acting aggresively towards police and members of the media a protest near the 176th street boarder over the weekend. The intersection of 176th street and 8th avenue, along with the boarder crossing near that intersection were temporarily closed for public safety after several incidents of protester aggressively confronting members of the media trying to report on the protest. Seargetn Elenore Sturko has said that while it’s not always possible to take immediate enforcement action due to crowd size and logistical limitations, they will be following up on these incidents with full investigation that could lead to arrests and charges.

Authorities in Ottawa are thanking businesses and residents for their patience during police and government efforts to end the so-called “Freedom Convoy” protest around Parliament Hill. Police are reassuring businesses in parts of the capital’s downtown core that they should feel safe to re-open after the occupation that lasted three weeks. Numbers from the city’s interim police chief last night included 191 arrests and charges laid against 107 of them since police began the clearing operation Friday morning. Nearly 100 vehicles have been towed from downtown Ottawa,

including 20 last night from what police deemed an “unlawful assembly” on Coventry Road.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the new powers granted under the Emergencies Act were critical in helping end the three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa. He’s referring to such tools as designated no-go zones within the nation’s capital, ensuring tow trucks were available to remove vehicles from blocking city streets, and cutting off the supply of goods and money that were keeping anti-government demonstrators fed and fuelled. Ottawa’s interim police chief says the Emergencies Act powers and a provincial state of emergency helped police finally gain control over the paralyzing protests. Steve Bell says 191 people have been arrested since Friday, with 107 of them facing charges. The House of Commons will vote tonight on the Liberals’ decision to invoke the Act last week and the motion is expected to pass with support from the N-D-P. Ontario Conservative M-P Marilyn Gladu says with the blockades now gone, the Liberals should revoke the act immediately.

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that the Queen is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, after a positive COVID-19 test. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canadians are wishing the 95-year-old monarch a fast and full recovery. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there is concern over Queen Elizabeth’s health, but he knows she is a strong woman.

The U-S and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Heavy shelling continues today in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that many fear could be used as a pretext for a looming Russian offensive. French President Emmanuel Macron sought to broker a possible meeting between U-S President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putiin a series of phone calls. Macron’s office said both leaders had “accepted the principle of such a summit” to be followed by a broader summit meeting on security and stability in Europe.

Vancouver Police say they are investigating the city’s first two homicides of the new year. Two women were found shot to death Sunday morning in a vehicle on the west side of the city. Police say the bodies were discovered by a local resident out for a walk. Investigators believe both victims were targeted and have identified them as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying YingSun.

