Pulse FM News Update for Monday, February 28th

The Trudeau government has announced it is sending more military equipment to Ukraine as the country deals with an invasion from Russia. The government is sending $25-million worth of non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine after the country requested more help. Canada will be sending helmets, body armour, gas masks, and night vision gear. The equipment will be routed through Poland to get there as quickly as possible. The government is considering sending more lethal weapons to help the Ukrainian military, saying “additional lethal aid is not off the table. Canada will also offer up cybersecurity experts who can help Ukraine, “defend its networks against cyber attacks that are increasingly forming part of modern-day warfare.”

Vancouver Police are looking for victims and witnesses, after a 38-year-old man allegedly attacked at least five women and caused thousands of dollars in property damage during a 40-minute crime spree in Vancouver’s Fairview neighborhood Saturday afternoon. VPD received reports of a man, possibly experiencing psychosis, who was smashing glass and destroying property according to witnesses he was running by men on the street and only targeting women. Thankfully, nobody was physically injured.

Starting today vaccinated travellers will no longer need to show a PCR COVID-19 test to enter Canada. Instead, they will need to present a rapid antigen test approved by the country from which it is purchased. unvaccinated children travelling with vaccinated adults who come to Canada will no longer have to isolate from school or daycare for 14 days. Some fully vaccinated travellers might still be randomly selected for a test at the airport, but they will not be required to quarantine while they wait for the result. Unvaccinated Canadians will need to be tested at the airport and again eight days after arrival and isolate for 14 days.

Vaccination rates for Surrey’s five-to-11 age group have nearly caught up to the rest of B.C. and Fraser Health. 51.9 per cent of children 5-11 in Surrey have received their first dose.. The provincial average is 55 per cent, while 54 per cent in the Fraser Health region have had their first dose.

Get ready to get wet there is a rainfall warning for the South Coast has been issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada. Between 50 to 70 mm could fall before tonight in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, the North Shore, and parts of Vancouver Island. That could mean flash floods and water pooling on the roads by mid-week, conditions will improve.

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 974 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 348,305. There were 398 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 297 between Saturday and Sunday, and 279 between Sunday and Monday. In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 549 (-50) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 85 (-11) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation. New cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 230 new cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 100 new cases

Interior Health: 319 new cases

Northern Health: 110 new cases

Island Health: 215 new cases

Outside of Canada: Zero new cases

There have been 22 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,873 deaths in the province.

In a 69-to-65 vote the Metro Vancouver board has signed off on Surrey’s plan for industrial development in the South Campbell Heights area. The vote took place at Friday’s (Feb. 25) regular meeting of Metro Vancouver directors. It approved final reading of an amendment to the Regional Growth Strategy that will move Metro Vancouver’s urban containment boundary to allow mixed industrial use in environmentally-sensitive South Campbell Heights.