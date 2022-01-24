Pulse FM News Update for Monday, January 24th

Students, staff, and faculty at SFU will walk out of classes at 11 a.m. today to demand a delay to a full return to in-person learning. It’s the first day students are going back to classes in person since the beginning of the winter break. Walkout participants are also demanding access to a safe learning environment during the Omicron COVID-19 spike. The plans came together after SFU announced on Jan. 11 it would be restarting in-person learning. By comparison, UBC has extended online learning until at least Feb. 7. Everyone walking out will gather at Convocation Mall and travel to the SFU upper bus loop.

Trucks are bound for Ottawa as part of the “Freedom Convoy” demonstration protesting vaccine mandates in place for truckers. A cross-border mandate came into effect on January 15 requiring unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers entering Canada to meet requirements for pre-entry, arrival, and Day 8 testing, as well as quarantine requirements. Foreign national truck drivers entering Canada from the US by land will now be directed back to the US. The Canadian Trucking Alliance denounced drivers engaged in protests, saying that actions that interfere with public safety are not how disagreement with government policies should be expressed. A Go-Fund-Me has raised just over 3 million dollars to help cover the costs of the truckers’ journey to Ottawa.

A young man has hopefully learned his lesson and the dangers of speeding. Abbotsford Police say the 20-year-old driver was clocked by an unmarked police vehicle doing speeds in excess of over 200-kilometers per-hour along Highway 1 at Sumas Way in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was going so fast, in fact, that his engine blew. The driver was cooperative, unimpaired, and had no previous interactions with the police. “When asked why he was going so fast? he says he wanted to see how fast the car could go,” “Of note, the vehicle he was operating was his mother’s.” He was fined $483 for excessive speed, $196 for driving without consideration, and $109 for failing to displace his N. He will also receive nine points on his license.

Quebec is set to expand its vaccine passport program today –making it mandatory for shoppers to show their proof of vaccination to get into big-box stores and grocery stores with areas of 15-hundred square metres or more. That’s a little less than a week after the province made it mandatory for people to show proof of vaccination to enter the province’s liquor and cannabis stores. Over the weekend, COVID-19 hospitalizations declined in both Quebec and Ontario. But officials in Ontario say not all hospitals report their data on weekends.

The level of scam calls in Canada is higher than ever before, according to a new poll. 60 per cent of cellphone users receive scam calls pretending to be part of a government agency. Metro Vancouver is the main target off the calls, and although the calls are not necessarily targeting a specific ethnicity, most calls are in Mandarin. In 2019, only 31% of cell phone users said that they received calls in Cantonese or Mandarin now it’s up to 51%.