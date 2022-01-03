Pulse FM News Update for Monday, January 3rd

The latest property assessments have been released in B.C., and there are — once again — some significant jumps in real estate value. It’s not the New Year’s news that many prospective home buyers wanted to see. Pandemic-fuelled pressure has, by some estimates, pushed up prices around 20 per cent across the Lower Mainland. We’re expecting a deeper analysis from BC Assessment on Tuesday, when we’ll also get a sense of market trends and other information. But this preliminary data has some would-be first-time buyers suffering from sticker shock.

A tree came down in West Vancouver overnight Saturday, killing two people living in the Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood. Crews arrived to the home after a large tree fell on the roof, causing extensive damage. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s died at the scene. They were later identified as former West Vancouver Minor Hockey Association President Mike Sharp and his wife Caroline.

People in the underground parkade at Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal were in for a shock on Sunday, when part of the structure buckled late in the afternoon. According to West Vancouver Police, an apparent rockslide caused damage to parts of the parkade. Nobody was injured but at least one unoccupied vehicle was damaged.

Chances there will be an avalanche on Grouse Mountain are higher than usual, prompting the closure of snowshoeing trails in the area. It’s a four, the highest level before the highest, “Extreme”, according to Avalanche Canada. Locals can thank the heavy snowfall, high wind, and warming temperatures for the risky conditions. If you have plans to head to the backcountry, make sure you’re able to stay away from avalanche terrain and falling snow and ice.

BC is welcoming its first baby of 2022, a boy born at 12:04 a.m. January 1 at the Victoria General Hospital. The infant, weighing six pounds and six ounces, has not yet been named by parents Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood.