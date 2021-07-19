Pulse FM News Update for Monday, July 19

A growing number of countries are making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health care workers, and some are wondering why that’s not the case in Canada. France and Greece are two of the latest European countries to bring in rules that will ensure all health and long-term care workers are vaccinated, or otherwise face penalties. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases expert out of Toronto General Hospital, took to social media on Monday night saying that the new rules in those two countries make sense. “You can’t put the most vulnerable at risk,” said Bogoch in a tweet “If you’ve signed up to care for people, you can’t also voluntarily serve as a COVID-vector.” B.C. has previously said it was considering a mandate, however, no such order has been given. On July 8, the province announced further easing of restrictions at long-term care facilities, saying masks will not be required for fully-vaccinated visitors, and that unvaccinated staff members will still have to wear masks.

A Surrey-based sawmill company l is stepping up to help the Village of Lytton and the Lytton First Nation after a wildfire all but destroyed those communities. The fire on June 30 spread rapidly through the area forcing about 1,000 people to flee their homes, and leaving two people dead. Jack Gardner with the Teal Jones Group says the company is donating half-million board feet of lumber, which is enough to rebuild about 50 homes. With mills located in the Fraser Valley and the Fraser Canyon, Gardner says the devastated communities are close to home for the company. Since the company announced the donation, Gardner says he’s been contacted by a trucking firm that wants to help with transport. Gardner says they don’t just plan to show up with a bunch of lumber — they want to make sure the donation is properly coordinated to support efforts to rebuild.

After hearing from West Beach business owners, White Rock council voted Monday (July 12) to stick to its commitment to end its one-way test of Marine Drive now that full indoor-dining capacity has been restored. Council voted 4-3 in favour of reopening the waterfront strip to two-way traffic no later than Aug. 7. The delay is due to the availability of the contractor to remove the barricades, which acting chief administrative officer Jim Gordon told council couldn’t begin until Aug. 3 at the earliest. Coun. Scott Kristjanson was among those opposed to ending the pilot, contending that council needed to respect its initial decision to embark on the one-way project until the end of September, and noting that businesses that choose to participate made “a large commitment” in doing so. Council also voted Monday – with Coun. David Chesney opposed – to conduct a survey of White Rock businesses and residents to collect data on the one-way experiment, for the use of a future council, should they choose to revisit it.

As wildfires across B.C. force thousands of people out of their homes, the province is urging people who aren’t being ordered to evacuate not to head to evacuation centers. That message is being echoed by the mayor of 100 Mile House, Mitch Campsall. While Campsall sympathizes with those who need to find other accommodation, he adds for communities already hosting evacuees, an influx of those not under an evacuation order could pose a capacity problem. The B.C. government is suggesting people plan their accommodations in advance, if possible, to help ensure there is space for evacuees who need hotel rooms if an evacuation order is issued.

As more people get vaccinated, there may be some barriers for Canadians when it comes to travelling. Some cruise lines already won’t accept international passengers who’ve mixed and matched COVID-19 vaccinations. Mixed vaccination protocols will not be accepted on Norwegian Cruise lines embarking or disembarking at U.S. ports. For Princess Cruise Lines, guests who have received one single dose of a AstraZeneca and one single dose of an mRNA vaccine (such as Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna) will not be considered fully vaccinated Sanjay Goel, president and founder of Cruise Connections Canada, expects the vaccine guidelines to evolve in the months to come. Canada’s cruise ship ban will end in November. Meanwhile, cruises resumed in the U.S last month for the first time since March 2020.

This is kind of awesome: Vancity is giving their employees a day off as a token of appreciation for their hard work throughout the pandemic. On Tuesday, July 20, all community branches will be closed so that employees can reset and recharge. Christine Bergeron, president and CEO of Vancity, says along with the day off, they try to ensure all employees have access to mental health supports as well. Bergeron says staff have gone above and beyond for customers without much downtime. She says Vancity is also trying to promote work-life balance while giving their staff a day off. While Bergeron says it’s a bit too soon to tell if this will be annual occurrence, she adds that services online will operate as normal.