Pulse FM News Update For Monday, June 26th

A car crash in Surrey over the weekend has killed two people and injured two others. Surrey RCMP say the crash happened early Sunday, when a Volkswagen collided with a Hyundai sedan while both were northbound on 176 Street near 32 Avenue. Police say the crash sent both cars into a water-filled ditch beside the road, and two people in the Hyundai have died while two others from the same vehicle are injured, one critically. The driver of the Volkswagen was the lone occupant in that vehicle and was arrested by police, who say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

BC’s NDP has won both byelections held in the province over the weekend, while the Conservative Party managed to place second in one riding where it did not run a candidate in 2020. Community activist Joan Phillip won Vancouver-Mount Pleasant for the NDP with almost 68 per cent of the vote and BC United candidate Jackie Lee followed in second place with 13.7 per cent. NDP candidate Ravi Parmar won Langford-Juan de Fuca with 53 per cent of the vote, while Conservative local realtor Mike Harris came in second place with almost 20 per cent of votes. Both ridings were considered NDP strongholds, and Langford-Juan de Fuca was vacated by former premier John Horgan earlier this year.

Organizers say more than four-thousand-600 people took part in this weekend’s Vancouver Half Marathon and 5K run, with a local man winning one of the main events. Vancouver’s Thomas Nobbs finished the half marathon in one hour and five minutes, crossing the finish line more than two minutes ahead of his closest competitor. Scotland’s Sarah Inglis was the top female finisher, winning the race with a time of one hour and 15 minutes. Organizers say the event raised more than 300-thousand-dollars for charities this year.

Undocumented workers protesting in Vancouver this weekend say they are frustrated with federal delays on offering a path to permanent resident status. Protesters say they have been shut out of the education system in Canada, they are being denied health care and they face threats of detention and deportation. Organizers say the Canadian government promised more than a year ago to create a pathway for migrants and refugees to achieve permanent resident status, but have so far failed to do so. Protesters say there may be as many as half a million people in Canada who are undocumented.

A large house fire in Chilliwack has killed two pet cats, although firefighters say they were able to save a dog in the house with CPR. The Chilliwack Fire Department says the fire happened early Sunday morning in the area of Carleton Street and First Avenue. Crews say the fire had spread from the house of origin to the roof of a nearby duplex when firefighters arrived, causing heavy smoke and fire damage to the two buildings. Officials say no people were injured in the blaze, and the pet dog rescued from the fire was revived after several minutes of CPR by fire crews.