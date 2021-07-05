Pulse FM News Update for Monday, June 5

Mounties are now working to determine the cause of the fire that gutted much of the village of Lytton and left two people dead. Dawn Roberts, the director of communications for the B-C R-C-M-P, says investigators were able to access the village on Saturday. Roberts urges anyone who’s been unable to trace or contact unaccounted family members or friends to reach out to police. But she says Mounties are not currently investigating any active missing persons reports.

Fraser Health is asking people to seek medical help if they were at White Pine Beach in the Metro Vancouver community of Belcarra, on Saturday and had direct contact with a bat. The health authority says nine people were spotted on the floating dock touching and handling an injured bat. It’s now asking for those people to head to a hospital immediately so they can be tested for rabies. The health authority says bats are the only natural reservoir of rabies in B-C. Although the chance of contracting rabies from a bat is very low, if someone is infected with the deadly virus, they need to receive treatment immediately. Fraser health is also reminding the public that it’s never a good idea to touch or feed a wild animal — for this exact reason. Adding, if you come across an injured animal, you should contact the BC SPCA Provincial Call Centre.

The B.C. Girl Guides have stepped up to the plate to help those who have had to evacuate from Lytton, after a wildfire ravaged the village on Wednesday. Girl Guides spokesperson Diamond Isinger says donations of water, games, and food have been taken to the Emergency Operations Center in Spences Bridge, northwest of Lytton. Isinger notes “Our members were able to collect some items that they felt would be of most need at this time. And that included 47 cases of water, some colouring books, and card games for kids, who are being evacuated,” Isinger says the organization often “springs” into action when emergencies occur around the province, because they have girl guide groups all across the province and so when things happen, they want to help. But of course the donation from the Girl Guides would not be complete without one thing — Girl Guide Cookies. They found a few final boxes of Girl Guide Cookies in the Kamloops area, that they were able to have delivered, along with all other donations they received.

As of today, fully vaccinated Canadians are able to enter the country without having to undergo the government-mandated 14-day quarantine. Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and those registered under the Indian Act who have received a full course of an approved vaccine will be exempt from the longstanding measure as long as it has been 14 days since their vaccination. To date, Health Canada has approved four vaccines for use against COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson. Travellers are required to electronically submit proof of their vaccination into the ArriveCAN app prior to their arrival in Canada. A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure for Canada is still required, as well as a second test taken upon arrival in the country. Non-vaccinated children under the age of 18 and dependent adults travelling with them will also be exempt from the hotel stay, but will still need to isolate for 14 days. As the final determination of quarantine exemption is made at the border based on a traveller’s information, a quarantine plan is still required, should it be decided that they do not meet the measures in place. Officials noted that the quarantine exemption does not apply to tourists or unvaccinated travellers, who will still be subject to the two-week quarantine for the foreseeable future. Canada’s borders have been closed to non-essential travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials regularly touting the restrictions as “some of the strongest border measures in the world.”