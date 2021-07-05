Pulse FM News Update for Monday, June 5

Mounties are now working to determine the cause of the fire that gutted much of the village of Lytton and left two people dead. Dawn Roberts, the director of communications for the B-C R-C-M-P, says investigators were able to access the village on Saturday. Roberts urges anyone who’s been unable to trace or contact unaccounted family members or friends to reach out to police. But she says Mounties are not currently investigating any active missing persons reports.
The B.C. Girl Guides have stepped up to the plate to help those who have had to evacuate from Lytton, after a wildfire ravaged the village on Wednesday. Girl Guides spokesperson Diamond Isinger says donations of water, games, and food have been taken to the Emergency Operations Center in Spences Bridge, northwest of Lytton. Isinger notes “Our members were able to collect some items that they felt would be of most need at this time. And that included 47 cases of water, some colouring books, and card games for kids, who are being evacuated,” Isinger says the organization often “springs” into action when emergencies occur around the province, because they have girl guide groups all across the province and so when things happen, they want to help. But of course the donation from the Girl Guides would not be complete without one thing — Girl Guide Cookies. They found a few final boxes of Girl Guide Cookies in the Kamloops area, that they were able to have delivered, along with all other donations they received.
It seems some people still haven’t gotten the message that campfires are banned across B.C. Two people who started campfires in the Okanagan — one in Salmon Arm and the other in Vernon — were slapped with fines totaling $2,300 Friday — $1,150 each. The tickets serve as a reminder to abide by the ban, and come as the province continues to grapple with dozens of wildfires amid hot and dry conditions. The ban on campfires was brought in on June 30, with the expectation it will last until at least mid-October. It was implemented after many parts of the province experienced record-breaking temperatures, along with lower-than-average precipitation. The BC Wildfire Service warns that while “anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150,” they could also be required to pay up to $10,000 in administrative penalties. They may even be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to a year in jail if they are convicted in court. The wildfire risk across most of B.C. is currently listed as “high,” with some areas classified as “extreme.”