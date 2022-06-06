Pulse FM News Update for Monday, June 6th

Mounties say one person was taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed by a group of people on the grounds of a school in Coquitlam. The R-C-M-P say the victim was able to escape to a safe location and call 9-1-1 after the attack early Saturday. Although the stabbing occurred near the park area at the Central Elementary School, investigators say there does not appear to be any link between the suspects or the school and its students. R-C-M-P say this was an isolated incident with one victim and they are conducting a thorough investigation.

The C-E-O of Food Banks Canada says people are telling its volunteers that they are running out of money for groceries because of rising housing, gas, energy and food costs. The organization’s latest poll finds almost 25 per cent of Canadians reported eating less than they should because there wasn’t enough money for food. They says most food banks are already stretched to their limit, and this summer is expected to be the toughest in the organization’s 41-year history.

The B-C government it’s providing new funding to increase access to healthy, local food for lower-income families, pregnant people and seniors. The province says it’s giving 12-million to support the B-C Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program. The program provides eligible individuals with 27-dollar a week in coupons for 16 weeks to buy fresh food at farmers markets. The funding will be distributed through the B-C Association of Farmers Markets to local farmers markets.

A Canadian musician on trial for sexual assault has been found guilty of one charge and has been acquitted in connection with several others. Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for Hedley, was in court hearing the verdict yesterday, He was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm. He was not found guilty on two counts related to a 16-year-old fan. A sentencing date has not been set however the judge says his sentencing would likely take place over the summer. A conviction for sexual assault carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

A man was arrested over the weekend in Port Moody in connection with the death of Trina Hunt. No charges have been laid and Police aren’t releasing his name. Neighbours of Hunt’s Port Moody home where she lived with her husband say they saw police vehicles in the area on Friday. It’s been over a year since the 48-year-old was first reported missing by her husband, in January 2021. The Port Moody woman’s disappearance kicked off a massive community effort to find her. But her case took a tragic turn nearly three and half months later. IHIT confirmed human remains were found in Hope.

Canada’s men’s soccer team said it refused to play its World Cup warmup match against Panama yesterday because of a contract dispute with the nation’s governing body that includes a demand the women’s national team get equal pay. Players, preparing for the nation’s first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986, refused to train on Friday and Saturday. Players said they want 40 per cent of World Cup prize money, a friends and family travel package and equal pay with the women’s national team