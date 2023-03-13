Pulse FM News Update For Monday, March 13th

Two minor earthquakes struck near BC overnight this weekend. Earthquakes Canada says the first hit on Saturday around 11:30 PM on Graham Island in Haida Gwaii. It says the quake was lightly felt in Skidegate and Port Clements, but there were no reports of damage. The agency later reported a second small quake around 8:30 A-M yesterday, about 240 kilometres away from Port Alice.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for BC’s Interior mountain passes. Heavy snow is expected on Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, the Trans-Canada between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope. Snowfall is expected to continue until tomorrow morning. Environment Canada says 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla, while 15-25 centimetres is expected on Highway 1 and 3.

It’s still unclear how much sewage entered the Capilano River after a leak last week near Fullerton Avenue in West Vancouver. The District of North Vancouver has reported the sewage was leaving a private property and entering the river through a storm drain outfall pipe. Squamish First Nation says the raw sewage leak is “extremely concerning” and could have been happening for an extended period of time as the impact to the environment is obvious. BC’s Environment Ministry says staff collected water samples Friday and the results are expected to be released in the coming days.

The BC government says it is providing one-million dollars to sport organizations so they can host events to attract tourists to the province. Lana Popham, BC’s minister of sports, says athletic events promote and enhance BC’s reputation as a destination for sport tourism, and provide economic benefits to hosting communities. A total of 131 organizations received funding through the program, including the Provincial Squash Championships in Kelowna, the Track and Field Championship Jamboree in Nanaimo and the Horse Trials Championships in Chilliwack. The province says the next Hosting BC intake is expected to open in May for those interested in applying.

The Parks Canada upgraded camping reservation system opens today for those eager to get outside this spring and summer. The agency says each camping location has its own launch date between now and April 13th. A full list of opening registration dates can be found on the Parks Canada website. It says that because it has moved its reservation system to a new platform, anyone looking to make a reservation will have to create a new account.

A group of men that has come together on Friday nights for more than six decades to play floor hockey in a Vancouver school gym are now in search of a new place to play. This is because the gym at David Lloyd George Elementary School is set to be torn down in the coming weeks. Jerry Simmons, who started the game and is a former student of the school, says the Vancouver School Board has some concerns about renting out facilities for floor hockey as it may impact new flooring. But, Simmons says the group is not ready to call it quits and is hopeful they will find a place to keep the game going.