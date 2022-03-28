Pulse FM News Update for Monday, March 28th

I-C-B-C says it’s aware that some customers have received fake text messages related to a rebate for drivers announced last week in response to record-high gas prices. I-C-B-C says it will not issue rebates through text messages or email and anyone who gets a text asking them to click a link to receive the funds should delete it….It says customers who had an eligible insurance policy during the month of February will receive the 110-dollar rebate through direct deposit starting in May, as a credit on their credit card, or as a cheque between May and June. Eligible commercial customers will receive 165 dollars, which I-C-B-C says reflects their higher insurance premiums.

R-C-M-P say a pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after a collision on Highway 10 in Surrey overnight on Sunday. They say it happened around 12:20 a-m near the intersection with 124th Street. The Mounties are asking for anyone with dashcam footage or information about the crash to contact them.

The Academy Awards named the deaf family drama “CODA” as the year’s best picture Sunday night, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time. The feel-good moment for the Apple T-V-Plus product came just minutes after one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history. It featured Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face onstage after the comic made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock had taken aim at her shaved head, joking he hoped to see her in G-I Jane 2. Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with the hair loss condition alopecia. The slap shocked the audience, viewers at home, and Rock himself. A tearful Smith returned to the stage later to collect his first best-actor Oscar for “King Richard” and apologized to the Academy and fellow nominees — but not to Rock.

Kids in B.C. will be returning to school this morning without the mask mandate, and parents are split on comfort levels. Although the mask mandate for public spaces was lifted on March 11, with Monday marking the end of spring break, it will be the first day since the most recent mandates were lifted of maskless classrooms. The Surrey Parent Advisory Council says with new variants and the unforeseeable future of COVID, many parents are proponents of keeping the mask mandate in effect. Vaccination rates among children aged five to 11 in B.C. remain low for first and second doses, are among the lowest in the country, and are below the national average.

As of Sunday, most single-use plastic items will be banned in Richmond in an effort to reduce waste. Items such as plastic checkout bags, plastic straws, and foam food ware will be prohibited in Richmond businesses as part of the ban. According to the city, about 35 million foam food service containers, plastic straws, and plastic checkout bags are collected from garbage in Richmond every year, nearly 660 tonnes of waste.

Pope Francis did not give a Metis delegation an apology for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in residential schools during a meeting today at the Vatican. But the Metis National Council president says he repeated the words truth, justice and healing, which she believes is a commitment to a journey of justice. The Metis delegation presented the pope with a pair of red, beaded moccasins as a sign of their willingness to forgive if there is meaningful action from the church.

It’s a sweet victory for Canadian soccer fans. Canada secured its first World Cup berth in 36 years with a 4-nil victory over Jamaica yesterday. Canada has been to the World Cup just once before, in 1986.