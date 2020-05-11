Pulse FM News Update for Monday, May 11

The remains of Captain Brenden MacDonald have been located – he is the second victim to be found after the C-H-148 Cyclone went down off the coast of Greece.

Four other crew members remain missing

Record-low passenger numbers will on WestJet have forced the company to cancel more than 18 thousand flights between May and June – this will continue into July as well.

Some good news – Dr. Bonnie Henry said 19 outbreaks at B-C long-term care residences are now declared over, including the original outbreak at North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

We could see many B-C restaurants without enough cash to successfully reopen their doors when COVID-19 restrictions lift. Up to 70% of restaurant owners are concerned about their ability to reopen AND survive the coming months.

Restrictions in BC should ease in the coming days with restaurants able to reopen with limits of 50 people.

The Surrey School district has been offering childcare – what started with 2 schools as help to healthcare, first responders, and police has grown to four to include essential service workers as well.

Sad day if you shop the Army & Navy – “Canada’s original discount department store” will be permanently shutting its doors, citing bankruptcy due to COVID-19 closures.

If you were in West Vancouver around Ambleside Park this Saturday about 6:15pm you may be of help to the RCMP. They are looking for witnesses to a life-changing assault of a 17-year old boy.

Then there is this this guy – 101-year-old Second World War veteran John Hillman has raised more than 115-thousand dollars for Canada’s Children’s emergency fund by walking one-hundred-and one laps in the courtyard of his Oak Bay retirement home