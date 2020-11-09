Pulse FM News Update for Monday, Nov. 9th

Metro Vancouver may see snow today. Environment Canada says a frontal system is expected to arrive and combine with modified artic air. The special weather statement says it could produce accumulating snow for neighborhoods and roadways above 200 metres.

B-C recorded 998 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths over the past two days. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says that includes 727 new cases in the Fraser Health region and 210 in Vancouver Coastal Health. Henry says she’s imposing new restrictions in the two regions for the next two weeks to put the brakes on new infections. She calls it a short-term pause on non-essential social activities so the province can continue long term essential activities such as going to work and to school.

The Province is clarifying some of the new COVID-19 restrictions that came into effect this weekend for residents of the Fraser health region and Vancouver Coastal. The restrictions include bans on social gatherings beyond members of your own household for the next two weeks, while non-essential travel to and from the regions is strongly discouraged. The Ministry says people who live alone can consider “members of their households” to be close contacts who are part of their regular routines, for example a co-parent who doesn’t live in the same house. Restaurants and bars will remain open but all indoor physical group activities are canceled or closed. A new provincial health order is in effect until Nov. 23.

Pfizer says preliminary data suggests its COVID-19 vaccine may be 90 per cent effective in preventing the virus. But the drugmaker stresses this does not mean a distributable vaccine is imminent, noting the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Pfizer’s says the company decided to reveal the early data in an effort to potentially offer some hope in the midst of the global health crisis. More than 50-million people have now been infected with COVID-19, and the virus has claimed the lives of 1.2-million people worldwide.

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which the company says has been highly effective in one large-scale trial. And while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the early data is encouraging, an eventual vaccine is no use to anyone who catches the virus now. He says until a viable vaccine is available for mass distribution, Canadians need to keep up the good safety and hygiene practices recommended by public health officials.

Barely two weeks after its overwhelming re-election, the B-C government is acting quickly to support tenants still facing financial uncertainty due to COVID-19. The province has extended a rent freeze until next July. The measure — first announced in mid-March — was due to expire on December 1st but a statement from the housing ministry says tenants should continue paying their current rent and ignore any notices about increases. Even the slightest jump in rent could be challenging for some tenants and she says it’s in the interests of both tenants and landlords that renters remain able to stay in their homes.

Around the globe, people are mourning the loss of Alex Trebek. The long-time “Jeopardy!” host died yesterday at the age of 80. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer a year and a half ago. Trebek continued taping episodes of Jeopardy! until late last month, with the last one scheduled to air on Christmas Day.

IKEA’s Coquitlam store has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A notice posted online and on signs outside the store announced the closure, adding news of the positive test for coronavirus was received Monday. A notice released by the store says “The IKEA Coquitlam store will go above our established cleaning protocols and will temporarily cease operations to complete an enhanced cleaning and sanitization process by a third-party expert at the store and External Warehouse. We will re-open the store and External Warehouse once the sanitization process is complete.” Currently, no information is available about when the person last worked in the store, and no reopening date has been set.

U-S president-elect Joe Biden’s team has been mapping out what it plans to do during the transition period and the first few days of his new administration. Biden is planning to focus first on COVID-19, which has now killed nearly 240-thousand Americans. Later today he’s expected to announce a task force that will create a blueprint for bringing the pandemic under control. The plan would be implemented after Biden assumes the presidency on January 20th

Terry Fox is on a list of notable Canadians on the short list to appear on the new five-dollar bill. Fox captivated Canada with his Marathon of Hope to raise awareness and money for cancer research. The one-legged runner who grew up in B-C was forced to give up his cross-country journey when his cancer returned and he died in 1981. An advisory committee whittled down the short list to eight names and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to make a decision early next year on who should adorn the new bill.

Santa Claus is coming to Guildford Town Centre, Reservation-only visits with the man in red will take place at the mall this holiday season, starting Nov. 24, with bookings open today (Monday, Nov. 9) for the “magical open-air socially distanced” visits. Proceeds from both photos with Santa and the mini-portrait session will go to support Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society.

For photos with Santa, a maximum six people are allowed per session, and all attendees should be from the same household. The $25 reservation fee, plus tax, will be applied toward the purchase of a Santa photo package at the appointment. For all the details and information head to pulsefm.ca