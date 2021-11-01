Pulse FM News Update for Monday, November 1st

Vancouver police arrested a Surrey man on Saturday night after a woman was struck in what police say was a hit and run. Police say the 66-year-old woman was walking near Commercial Drive and East Broadway in East Vancouver when she was hit and killed. A 30-year-old man from Surrey was arrested, and officers say speed and alcohol are potential factors.

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by 1.2 per cent since Oct. 18, according to the latest data. The increase comes as the province’s vaccine card entered its second stage, with second doses required as of Oct. 24. Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people.

The world has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a death toll that today surpassed five-million. The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor countries such as India. The death toll rivals the number of people killed in battles among nations since 1950, Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.

The Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign is bringing back payments from tap-enabled devices or cards, as well as digital poppies that can be purchased online and shared on social media. That’s in addition to the more than 34-thousand traditional poppy boxes across the country, where people can donate cash and receive a poppy pin. But they’ll have the same mission as always — to raise money to support veterans and veteran assistance programs.

Canada is set to take the first step towards capping emissions from the oil and gas sector today. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau starts two days of leaders’ talks at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, alongside more than 120 other world leaders. Canada told the U-N in July that by 2030 — it aims to have 40 to 45 per cent fewer emissions than it did in 2005.\

Some students at SFU say they’ll start a hunger strike today to protest the institution’s connections to the fossil fuel industry. The hunger strikers are demanding the university commit to full divestment from fossil fuels by 2025. They says other post-secondary institutions, including the U B-C, U-Vic and the University of Toronto have already made the commitment. The students will consume only salt, lemon water and vitamins during the hunger strike.

Former members of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian women’s national teams are calling for the firings of executives they say misrepresented the departures of two coaches accused of abuse. The retired women’s players will publicly call for the dismissals this week, as was first reported by the Guardian newspaper. This comes after a former Whitecaps women’s player came forward last week with disturbing detailed allegations against her former coach. It also comes as former coach Bob Birarda faces criminal charges in relation with other claims. In a statement, the players say they are “looking for real systemic and cultural change to come from what has happened to us.”

A Toronto teacher has been placed on home assignment after he showed up to class wearing blackface makeup as part of a Halloween costume. In a letter sent to parents, the principal said a student had alerted the vice principal that a white staff member was in blackface on Friday. The principal said the teacher was asked to immediately wash their face.