Pulse FM News Update for Monday, November 22nd

There is some good news coming out of Abbotsford after the community was hit by catastrophic flooding, but concerns remain as the situation continues to evolve. According to Mayor Henry Braun, the floodgates at the Barrowtown Pump Station have fully opened, with water flowing straight from the Sumas River into the Fraser River, alleviating more pressure on the community. While progress is being made, Braun admits water levels remain too high. The city has also announced its local state of emergency will be extended for another week

More rain is expected to move south from B-C’s North Coast today. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the North Coast. It says rainfall amounts of 60 to 90 millimetres are expected for Prince Rupert and 30 to 40 millimetres for Haida Gwaii. The agency says the rain could cause some flooding and possibly mudslides too. Meteorologists say the system will move south today before another round of wet weather will start hitting flood-affected areas on Wednesday. B-C officials say they’re preparing for the impacts of another storm system.

The officer in charge of the Surrey R-C-M-P is accusing the city’s ruling slate of undermining public safety. Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards issued a statement yesterday morning saying that he will not tolerate “deliberate” attempts made by Mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition to undermine public safety in Surrey. The coalition issued a statement to social media saying hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent by Mounties to undermine the civic slate’s authority. Edwards says the comments could directly impact Mounties’ efforts to maintain public safety.

The federal government says B-C residents displaced or left jobless due to extreme flooding should immediately apply for EI benefits. The federal government is waiving the requirement for applicants to show a record of employment, recognizing that it may be difficult for many to obtain the proper documentation right now. The government says it will figure out a solution and Ottawa will help affected residents for as long as is needed.

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have hit 90 per cent, according to the latest data. That’s up less than one per cent from Nov. 11. First doses are at 94.7 per cent. Provincewide as of Nov. 18, it was slightly lower with 87 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses.

As the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids five to 11 arrive in Canada, psychologists are offering tips to parents with kids who are afraid of needles. Two of every three children have a fear of needles in Canada. Experts say parents can use books, toys, and video games as a form of distraction to keep kids calm while getting vaccinated. They also suggest having your child sit up and in your lap if they’re younger. Psychologists say needle phobias often start in childhood, but can have long-lasting consequences into adulthood.