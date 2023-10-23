Pulse FM News Update For Monday, October 23rd

Some mountain passes in southeastern BC are expected to see the first snowfall of the season this morning. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying a slow-moving arctic front will bring the first snow of the season to the Columbia and Kootenay region. The weather office says about five to 10 centimetres of snow could accumulate on the Trans-Canada Highway, including Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass. It says the weather system is expected to begin this morning and continue into tomorrow afternoon across the region, with the exception of East Kootenay North and Elk Valley, which are expected to see snow beginning tonight.

BC’s Premier David Eby is holding a news conference this morning alongside Workforce Development Minister Andrew Mercier. They are expected to discuss the anticipated legislation that the province says will ensure internationally educated professionals in British Columbia get their credentials recognized faster. The province announced about two weeks ago that it would begin rolling out new rules this month that aim to reduce barriers for internationally trained people seeking jobs in BC. It said in a news release on October 10th that it expects one million job openings in the next decade, many of which will need to be filled by people trained in other countries.

Mounties in Burnaby are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage after a crash this weekend sent one person to the hospital. They say the crash happened around 3 am Sunday on Willingdon Avenue near Still Creek Drive, and involved a black Mercedes with three travellers and a red Hyundai SUV with two occupants. Police say the driver of the Hyundai was brought to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Mounties say though it is early in their investigation, officers believe impairment is a factor in the crash and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The family of a teenager whose remains were found on a BC farm in 2017 is renewing calls for information. In May 2017, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was reported missing and her remains were found on a family farm near Salmon Arm five months after her disappearance. Police have classified her death as suspicious, but no charges have been laid. Genereaux’s grandmother, Darcy Martin, says she hopes justice will some day be served and is asking anyone who may know something about the girl’s disappearance to contact police.

British Columbia resident Anne Bruinn has been a “Star Wars” stormtrooper, a dinosaur, an evil clown, Rosie the Riveter and a Barbie, complete with the giant cardboard box the doll would be purchased in. The would-be Mrs. Dress-up likes to call herself the “queen of the cosplay corner,” referencing the joy of costume play, a performance art where people dress up as a variety of characters. It’s not just for Halloween either, Bruinn has been dressing up, sometimes daily, for about three years after the idea came to her while she was standing on her driveway on Vancouver’s Marine Drive waiting for her child to return from school. She says while she doesn’t think she’s that creative, she knows she’s “brave enough” to stand on the corner in costume with an open heart to make people happy.