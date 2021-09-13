Pulse FM News Update for Monday, September 13

To align with the start of school, the City of Surrey launched Blueprint Pathways this week. The new crime prevention pilot partnership is aimed at keeping high risk Surrey youth safe from gangs and criminal exploitation. The program, which is to run through the 2021-2022 school year, will connect up to 30 youth ages 13-19 with a City of Surrey outreach worker, a news release said. The outreach worker, in partnership with Surrey Schools and the Surrey Wraparound Program, is to provide “intensive” one-on-one support at school and in the community. Fore more information on the program, visit surrey.ca/communitysafety.

Demonstrations in response to COVID-19 public health restrictions are picking up across the country as more provinces introduce proof-of-vaccination systems. A group calling itself Canadian Frontline Nurses has planned what it calls “silent vigils” in all 10 provinces. The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and Ontario Medical Association are condemning the disruptions outside hospitals. On the campaign trail today, N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau are both pledging to criminalize protesters who block hospitals or harass health-care workers.

Dua Lipa has announced the long-awaited dates of her upcoming tour of the same name. And Vancouver is on the list. The official announcement of the North American tour was shared on her Instagram page on Monday. Future Nostalgia is the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. It was also the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify. Lipa is set to play at Rogers Arena on Friday, April 1. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 17.

B-C’s finance minister is set to provide an update this morning on the province’s finances, economy and first quarter results from April to June. The last update from Selina Robinson showed the COVID-19 pandemic was battering the province’s bottom line, but the effects hadn’t been as bad as feared. She reported in July that the deficit of close to 5.5 billion dollars for the fiscal year that ended March 31st was nearly three billion lower than forecast. The 2021-22 budget released in April forecast a deficit of 9.7-billion dollars followed by at least two more years of billion-dollar deficits. (The Canadian Press)