Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, April 14th

Surrey RCMP closed off the intersection of 150th Street and 101 Ave after a pedestrian was hit by a car yesterday. It happened just before 5:30 and Mounties say that the pedestrian involved was been sent to hospital with serious injuries. The area was closed off for quite some time. Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to call the RCMP.

A man has been arrested after police say he anchored himself to a barrel full of concrete on Highway 1 in Burnaby Wednesday morning. This was the latest in a string of demonstrations staged by the group “Save Old Growth.” Demonstrators walked onto the highway shortly before 8 a.m., bringing traffic to a crawl through the Burnaby Lake stretch for about an hour. RCMP say when they arrived at the scene, most of the demonstrators left, but one man who had locked his ankle to a barrel filled with concrete stayed on the highway. Police say the 69 year old protester was arrested for mischief.

The operator of a now-defunct drywall company in Surrey who knowingly exposed more than a dozen workers to asbestos-containing material has been fined and issued a ban under the Workers Compensation Act. According to WorkSafeBC, the owner defied a stop-work order in 2019, which was issued after asbestos was detected at one of AVR Drywall Recycling Ltd.’s worksites. WorkSafeBC’s investigation determined that he had failed to ensure the health and safety of between 13 and 15 workers, by knowingly exposing them to asbestos. He has been handed a $20,000 fine, plus a victim charge.

Pfizer wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to healthy five to 11-year-olds. The drugmaker says new data shows its kid-sized booster could help healthy elementary-aged children rev up virus-fighting antibodies. A closer look at 30 of the 140 children studied found a 36-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies — high enough to fight the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Charges have been laid against two anti-vaccine protesters in Kelowna after two high-profile incidents last year, including one in which a Remembrance Day ceremony was disrupted. Video of the Nov. 11 incident showed a woman standing in front of a microphone at the cenotaph in Kelowna’s City Park. A criminal charge of “Disturbing Certain Meetings” has been approved against a 56-year-old woman from Kelowna. In another incident last year, a security guard at one of Kelowna’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics was subject to a racist tirade. A 60 year old Kelowna man is now facing charges in that incident.

B-C’s municipal affairs minister says the province is working with the United Way to provide Ukrainian refugees with a 24-hour-a-day hotline. Nathan Cullen says they will also provide supports like kindergarten-to-Grade 12 education, domestic tuition rates for post-secondary students as well as mental health services. He says residents are offering their vacation rentals and suites through settlement agencies, but housing remains a big challenge in B-C. The Canadian Red Cross has been providing arrival services at the Toronto and Edmonton international airports since April 1st and in Vancouver’s airport since April 8th.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces will leave C-F-B Trenton, Ontario, this morning for Poland, where they will help Ukrainian refugees. The Canadian Press has learned the troops will help with the care and co-ordination of some of the more than 2.6-million Ukrainians who have crossed into Poland since the Russia invasion began. Part of their duties will include helping refugees leave for other countries, including Canada.