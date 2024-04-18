Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, April 18th

A hearing for Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three children in 2008, ended with adjournment after his lawyer told the BC Review Board he would no longer appear in front of its current panel. Rishi Gill says the decision came after “commentary” from the chair of the review board that he felt was inappropriate. Dave Teixeira (teh-SHARE’-ah), a spokesman for the children’s family, says the adjournment came shortly after the review board heard testimony from a witness who works at the psychiatric hospital where Schoenborn has been held since 2010. Teixeira says the chair of the board asked whether Schoenborn is a danger to children, and the witness said “yes” – testimony that prompted an “outburst” from Schoenborn.

The officer in charge when police in Surrey killed a man – along with the woman he’d taken hostage – says he believes he did everything possible to save her during the nine-hour standoff in March 2019. RCMP Inspector Blair White told a BC coroner’s inquest that the suspect, Randy Crosson, had called 911 and told the operator to instruct police to leave, or he’d come out and shoot them. White says Crosson also gave officers a deadline for when he would kill Nona McEwan, and a mental-health professional working with police believed the man wanted to die. In the end, he says Crosson is the only person who could have changed the narrative of the incident.

Police say the driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to hospital after a head-on crash with a school bus outside Mission, BC, yesterday. RCMP say the truck was travelling west when it reportedly entered the opposite land and collided with the bus. They add that two students and the bus driver were on the bus at the time, but no one was hurt. The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious leg injuries.

Police say a cyclist is dead after a collision with a Dodge Ram pickup truck in East Vancouver. It happened just before 2 PM yesterday near the intersection of Clark Drive and East 11th Avenue. Police say the driver of the truck is co-operating with the investigation. They’re asking anyone with information, including dash-camera footage, to contact them.

Former BC cabinet minister Michael de Jong is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in Abbotsford-South Langley. De Jong is currently a member of BC United, the Official Opposition, and has represented the riding of Abbotsford West since 1994. In a statement, he said he’s joining Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives to help bring responsible fiscal leadership to Ottawa after the next federal election. De Jong previously served as finance minister, health minister, forests minister and attorney general, among other roles, in the former BC Liberal government.