Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, April 21st

Mounties in Surrey believe partial human remains were found at two sites in the Whalley area earlier this week. The first discovery was Sunday morning on Hilton Road near King George and 112 Avenue. Mounties say someone found the “possible remains” in some bushes. On Tuesday afternoon, Mounties were called to 135A Street near 105A Avenue, which is just south of the first location. Investigators say the remains have not yet been identified, though “they are believed to be from the same origin.”

Police say thousands of vendors and weed enthusiasts gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery yesterday to celebrate cannabis. Attendee Dakota Cross says she’s been celebrating 4-20 since 2010. She says she used to protest for legalization outside city hall in her Alberta hometown before she moved to Vancouver in 2019. Now, she says its just a day for people like her to celebrate the cannabis culture, make like-minded friends and buy some memorabilia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol , even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up with hundreds of civilians in a sprawling steel plant. Putin says, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the tunnels under the plant.

The World Health Organization says the number of reported new COVID-19 cases worldwide fell 24 per cent last week to about 5.59-million. The U-N health agency says the number of newly reported deaths dropped 21 per cent. But it says the trends should be interpreted with caution as several countries aren’t testing as many people as they once were.

As Canada’s inflation continues to rise to levels not seen since the 90s, experts say it’s partly up to the consumer to change their spending habits in order to keep life affordable. The Director of Farm Management and Technology at McGill University, says the sticker shock at grocery stores is particularly felt because Canadians have had relatively cheap food prices for many years. He recommends consumers– choose local, in season, and on sale food– rather than what is on their list. He adds making a home-cooked meal over-ordering food from out will also make a difference. Prices at the grocery store continue to rise, with many items breaking records for price jumps. Among them: eggs, butter, pasta, cheese, and breakfast cereals.

The Queen is quietly celebrating her 96th birthday at one of her estates today, missing a 41-gun salute in Hyde Park and the Coldstream Guards’ band playing “Happy Birthday” at Windsor Castle. Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since her husband’s death last April. While today will be low-key, public celebrations will take place in early June, when there will be four days of festivities to mark the Queen’s official birthday and her platinum jubilee.