Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 12

B.C. has recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly three months, as hospitalizations and ICU numbers continues to rise. On Wednesday, the province announced 536 infections were confirmed in the past day, which is the highest since May 13. Interior Health has been recording nearly half of the new cases for the past few weeks, and Wednesday was no different. That region recorded 258 new cases, while Fraser Health saw 135 and Vancouver Coastal Health saw 105. There were 12 new cases in Northern Health and 26 in Island Health. The Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, is under stricter COVID-19 restrictions compared to the rest of the province, due to the spike in cases in the area. Kelowna’s struggle to control a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the hospital to cancel surgeries, as beds fill up with patients who have the virus, most of whom are unvaccinated. Interior Health has confirmed to local media some elective surgeries are being rescheduled or cancelled. Although 28 days is the new minimum interval between doses, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says if you do not live in an area where there is a spike in cases, it’s recommended you wait at least six to eight weeks, as it will likely give you better protection.

B-C Ferries says this weekend will be busy at terminals, and if you’re travelling without a reservation on the major routes, you may want to consider a Saturday or Monday afternoon departure. The company says the mid-August weekend is traditionally busy as families either wrap up or start their vacations in the first two or last two weeks of the month. It suggests the best way to make your trip more enjoyable is to book in advance or be prepared for sailing waits. B-C Ferries says if you can, leaving the car at home and taking transit to walk on the ferry is also a good alternative.

The Vancouver Aquarium has announced it is reopening to the public for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The aquarium says it will open this Monday with a new 4-D theatre experience and a marine mammal rescue exhibit. But with COVID-19 still a factor, the aquarium says it will be managing capacity through an online guest reservation system. The aquarium was purchased earlier this year by the same company that operates Dollywood and other amusement parks.

Canada’s airline association says it’s pleased to see the federal government implementing a vaccine passport for international travel. Mike McNaney, president and CEO of the National Airlines Council of Canada, said a standardized digital certification of vaccine status is critical to restart the country’s travel and tourism sectors. The federal government announced the passport system Wednesday, saying it’s intended to certify Canadians who choose to travel abroad. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the digital pass will include data on the type of vaccine received, and the dates and location they were given. The news comes after the government scrapped quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers earlier this summer. McNaney said he hopes all governments will work together to ensure that a fall release date for vaccine passports will be met.

While the Vancouver Canucks haven’t announced what COVID-19 measures will be in place at Rogers Arena this season, the possibility of requiring proof of vaccine for entry is something the organization is “definitely exploring.” On Wednesday, the parent company of the Winnipeg Jets announced plans to fill the arena for Jets home games this year, and will require all employees, event staff, and guests to provide proof of vaccination. The team’s website says fans will also be required to wear masks in the arena. The policy will not apply to players, whose vaccination status will be up to the league and the NHL Players’ Association. The Canucks’ home opener on Oct. 26 will mark the first time fans will be allowed in the stands in 595 days. In a statement, a spokesperson for the Canucks says plans for the season are still being finalized. Any policies for Rogers Arena will also apply at Abbotsford Centre where the team’s minor league affiliate plays. If the Canucks do make the move to require proof of vaccination, it could set the tone for other organizations and businesses.

Dr Bonnie Henry has revealed some tips of how to stay cool during these hot days. including If you don’t have an air conditioner, put some ice in front of your fan to cool down. , in the midst of the province’s third heat wave of the year. “It’s important to recognize that at high temperatures, fans alone, can actually be dehydrating and may not be effective,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday. “But you can use fans effectively to cool yourself down by doing things like applying a cool water mist or wet towel prior to sitting in front of a fan or putting an ice tray in front of a fan.” She also suggests using a wet sheet or shawl. Sitting in a pool or tepid bath or taking a cool shower can also help beat the heat. Temperatures are expected to rise to 36C in some parts of the Lower Mainland on Thursday, but will feel more like 42. Henry is urging British Columbians to check on loved ones during this heat wave, especially those who are older, live alone, or have underlying health conditions, who may not recognize the effect the heat is having on them. She adds it’s critical to keep pets and young children cool, “especially infants and children under the age of four, who can heat up very, very quickly,” Children and pets should never be left alone in a car when it’s hot outside. If you do have air conditioning, Henry suggests you let vulnerable friends and family into your home to avoid the heat. She also advises you sleep in the coolest room in your house, even if it’s not your bedroom.