Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 19

The province says it’s hoping for a “significant federal contribution” to help cover the 4.15-billion-dollar cost of building a new eight-lane tunnel under the Fraser River. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says it will replace the aging George Massey Tunnel that connects Richmond and Delta — with construction set to start in 2025 for completion by 2030. The former Liberal government had planned a 10-lane bridge replacement scheduled to open next year, but the N-D-P quashed the project when it took power. Fleming says the new tunnel will significantly reduce travel time while reserving two lanes for rapid transit buses alongside separate pathways for cyclists and pedestrians.

B-C has reported one more death and 553 new cases of COVID-19. Active infections are up to five-thousand-580, including more than 32-hundred in the Interior Health region, where about 41 per cent of the latest cases are located. The Health Ministry says 107 people are hospitalized, including 53 in intensive care. Nearly 83 per cent of eligible B-C residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 73.8 per cent are fully vaccinated

Residents of more than 400 properties east of Kamloops can breathe easier after the Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifted several evacuation alerts near the northern flank of the White Rock Lake wildfire. The B-C Wildfire Service says recent weather conditions have caused a slowdown in fire activity, as crews work to suppress the 810-square kilometre blaze. Environment Canada is calling for cooler temperatures and possible thundershowers over parts of the southern Interior today. But the wildfire service says a long period of drenching rain is needed to subdue the most aggressive of some 260 wildfires burning across B-C.

Three girls were groped on Vancouver’s seawall Tuesday afternoon. Police say the incidents may be linked, and suspect there were other victims who have not yet come forward. At around 4:30 p.m. two 11-year-old girls were walking near Granville Island when “when an unknown man passed them on a bike and groped one girl from behind,” according to the Vancouver Police Department. The man then followed the pair to West 6th Avenue and Borch Street where he “groped” the second girl. Fifteen minutes later, a 15-year-old jogging near Science World was also assaulted by a man on a bike. “Investigators don’t yet know whether the incidents near Granville Island and Science World are linked, but think there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.” In both cases, the suspect was riding a red and white bike, and wearing a baseball hat. The descriptions of what the man was wearing are slightly different. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit Sexual assault, in general, is an underreported crime. In the majority of cases, the perpetrator is not a stranger. However, the VPD has noted an increase in stranger sexual assaults in the city, and issued a warning last week.