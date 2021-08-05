Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, August 5

Daily COVID-19 diagnoses continue to rise in B-C as the province reported 342 new infections, the highest count since late May. Half of the latest cases were diagnosed in the Interior Health region, where more than 53 per cent of B-C’s one-thousand-764 active cases are also located. Three new outbreaks have been declared in long-term care facilities in the region, including two in Kelowna, where increasing COVID-19 transmission prompted the reinstatement of a mask mandate for several central Okanagan communities. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging people to get vaccinated, saying earlier this week that the “vast majority” of recent cases involve people who have not been immunized against the illness

One of B.C.’s largest wildfires has forced the evacuation of an entire community. Hundreds of people living in Falkland — located between Vernon and Kamloops in the Shuswap region — were told to flee their homes late Wednesday night after an evacuation alert was upgraded due to the fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire. That fire has been burning since last month and is now an estimated 32,500 hectares in size. It’s one of the more concerning fires burning across B.C. right now, remaining classified as “out of control,” and requiring more than 130 firefighters. According to the BC Wildfire Service, visibility has been poor over the past few days. Things did improve on Wednesday, however, wind in the forecast is cause for concern, with gusts expected as early as Thursday afternoon. Increased fire behaviour is also expected as high temperatures and dry conditions continue. He says strategies are being adjusted day by day with weather and conditions in mind. There are 293 wildfires burning across B.C.

What life looks like in the fall hinges on vaccination rates, according to B.C.’s top doctor. She’s urging everyone to get immunized against COVID-19. Despite a recent rise in cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry remains confident B.C. will enter stage 4 of its reopening plans in early September. “We absolutely are on track,” Henry told NEWS 1130. “I’m confident that we’re going to be in a good place here in B.C. Today and this week is another opportunity for people to get protected,” she said, noting that could change if those who are vaccine hesitant remain that way. “As we go into September, there will other unknowns,” Henry added. “As this virus is circulating around the world, it’s changing. We’ve seen that with the Delta variant and with other strains of the virus that are arising.” According the province’s re-opening plans, Sept. 7 is the earliest date we could enter stage 4, where masks become a personal choice, we return to normal social contact, and concerts would be allowed again. Henry remains concerned about the Delta variant and the number of people who are still unimmunized. That said, Henry says she believes people will do the right thing. All British Columbians aged 12 and up are eligible for a vaccine.

Canadian Damian Warner has won the gold medal in the men’s decathlon, capturing his first title in the event that crowns the “world’s greatest athlete.” The 31-year-old from London, Ont., shattered the Olympic record with 9,018 points, becoming the fourth man in history to top the 9,000-point mark. The previous Olympic record was 8,893. The other Canadian in the event, Pierre Lepage, placed fifth. Warner hit several milestones over the last two days in his pursuit of gold. He set the Olympic decathlon record in the long jump, and 110-metre hurdles with 13.46 seconds and tied his own decathlon best mark in the 100 metres on Day 1. Like Warner, De Grasse who won gold for the 200m had won numerous silver and bronze on the world stage before earning his gold.

Olympic organizers are changing the start time of the women’s soccer gold-medal game between Canada and Sweden. A Canada Soccer spokesperson confirms the match will now be played Friday night (9 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. Eastern Time) at International Stadium Yokohama. Fans in Vancouver will now watch the game Friday morning at 5 a.m. The kickoff was originally set for Friday morning (11 a.m. local time) at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. Both teams requested a time change due to concerns about the players’ health and safety. Temperatures have hovered in the mid-30s all week in the Tokyo area and the forecast is calling for more of the same Friday afternoon. A number of competitors at the 2020 Games have dealt with heat stroke and heat exhaustion. It’s Canada’s first-ever appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final. Canada has captured a medal in the past three Olympics, but this could be the first gold medal outcome. Canada finished third at both the 2012 London Games and the Rio Games in 2016.