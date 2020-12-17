Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Dec 17th

B-C reported 640 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, along with 24 deaths. The province says it brings its total cases of the virus to 44 thousand 103 since the pandemic began. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says that he has asked gaming investigators, conservation officers as well as liquor and cannabis inspectors to support police in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Farnworth says those who refuse to abide by the rules will face punishment. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no one will be forced to pay back money obtained through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit if they aren’t able, or applied for the aid in good faith.

Many young people who have aged out of care are among the 441-thousand who received letters from the Canada Revenue Agency questioning their eligibility. The letters warn people they may have to repay some money. Groups that support the young people say federal efforts to recoup emergency aid could lead to thousands of vulnerable youths becoming homeless.

Fraser Health has shut down a poultry processing plant after 30 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In a release Wednesday (Dec. 16), Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Wingtat Game Bird Packers Inc., located at 9752 186th St. The health authority said mass testing has started for the rest of the staff, following the 30 positive cases. “All employees at the facility have been screened, and case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.” The release adds that according to Canadian Food Inspection Agency, “there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus.” Fraser Health said that “at this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.”

Health Canada has issued a statement urging Canadians to stay away from any fake COVID-19 vaccines that are being sold online. the agency warned that government-approved shots would never be available to buy over the internet. The only way to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is through clinics organized or endorsed by your local public health authority in collaboration with Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments. Health Canada went on to say that any COVID-19 vaccines sold on the internet or from “unauthorized sources” will be counterfeit and therefore could pose serious dangers and health risks. Incidents related to counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines will be passed over to to the RCMP.

A mother who gave birth while in a coma due to complications from COVID-19 is awake and has met her newborn son for the first time. Gillian McIntosh was given an emergency C-section and placed in an induced coma after arriving at a hospital in Abbotsford, B.C., with COVID-19 symptoms in November. McIntosh’s family says in a statement that she was eased out of

sedation late last week and has been taken off the ventilator. She was able to meet her son, named Travis Len, for the first time over the weekend.

The Provincial Court of B-C will be asking lawyers to provide pronouns when introducing themselves and their clients in court. The court says in a news release that it will now expect everyone

to share how they wish to be referred to. The policy was announced by Chief Judge Melissa Gillespie in a notice to lawyers and the public yesterday. The court says the policy change will improve the experiences of gender diverse people in the legal system