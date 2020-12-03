Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, Dec 3rd

On the day the U.K. gave the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine approval, our top doctor acknowledges the toll the virus is taking but asks everyone to keep doing their part to slow the spread. This comes as Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 834 new COVID-19 cases, and another 12 lives lost in the last day, prompting another call for British Columbians to take the health precautions seriously during the second surge. She again, repeated her call against unnecessary travel, which is part of the recent provincial health measures in place for another week. She also went on to talk about some recent cases where people weren’t following the rules. An adult hockey team still went from B.C. to Alberta to play, bringing the virus back with them and spreading it to dozens of people. Another case where a person got COVID-19 from a group fitness activity and that spread, infecting hundreds.

With Hanukkah and Christmas just around the corner, B.C.’s premier says people need to be focused on staying home. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in every part of B.C., John Horgan is bluntly telling people there is no place in the province that is safe from the virus. He adds it’s time to break the chains of transmission and that means staying away from planes, trains, ferries or road trips unless it’s absolutely essential.

Members of the local Punjabi community rallied across the Lower Mainland in their cars yesterday to support India’s farmers. Farmers in India are facing new legislation that could lead to privatization on farms, potentially putting their livelihoods at risk. Organizers of the demonstration, say locals rallied to support family members at home and to encourage Canadian politicians to speak out against the violence facing those farmers who are protesting in India. The rally started in Surrey before the crowd made its way to the Indian Consulate in Downtown Vancouver.

It looks like a motorist in Burnaby went a little overboard in trying to get into the holiday spirit. Police say a driver was pulled over and ticketed after they duct-taped Christmas lights to their Tesla. A tweet from the Burnaby RCMP says, “Please don’t do this, it can be dangerous if they fall off in traffic, never mind the distraction.”

The Conservatives are demanding the Trudeau government share its plan for a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and today they’ll introduce a motion to get the specifics. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says the Pfizer vaccine needs specialized freezers — but notes that Canada doesn’t have the national freezer capacity. The N-D-P, meantime, is calling on the government to create a Crown corporation dedicated to producing vaccines and critical medications domestically.

BC Premier John Horgan says MLAs are being recalled to Victoria next week to pass legislation to his promised COVID-19 cash benefits to British Columbians. He says they’ll work on passing “supply” to give families $1,000 and individuals $500. The NDP leader promised the cash during his campaign earlier this fall, saying families with annual incomes below $125,000 would receive $1,000 (with a sliding scale up to $175,000), and single people earning less than $62,000 per year would get $500 (with a sliding scale up to $87,000). Horgan has previously said he’s targeting Christmas for British Columbians to receive the money.