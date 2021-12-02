Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, December 2nd

Several rivers in B-C remain under flood warnings and hundreds of homes evacuated as the province cleans up from heavy rainfall. There are 12 evacuation orders involving 350 homes in the Fraser Valley, and more than 1,600 are on alert. Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the floods on the heels of summer’s extreme heat is in line with expected trends. He says weather stations in Nanaimo, Victoria, Abbotsford and at Vancouver’s airport have broken precipitation records for the fall season.

An official with the B-C River Forecast Centre says drier conditions are expected today and through the weekend. David Campbell says river levels will rise from rain and melting snow, but conditions are expected to improve. He says areas on the central and south coast areas will get a reprieve after an extended period of challenging conditions. Campbell says people should stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unsafe riverbanks for their own safety.

British Columbia recorded 375 more cases of COVID-19 yesterday but vaccination numbers rose, including among children. The health ministry says almost 85 per cent of eligible people five and older in B-C have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and almost 82 per cent have had their second shot. B-C also recorded seven more deaths, bringing the death toll to

two-thousand, 340. The province says people not fully vaccinated continue to account for more than half of B-C’s cases and 68 per cent of hospitalizations.

The U-S is getting ready to require all foreign citizens flying into the country to get a COVID test the day before — but it’s not clear if Canada will start imposing a similar restriction on Americans. Canada’s stringent new rules requiring foreign air travellers to get tested upon arrival and self-isolate while awaiting the results don’t apply to Americans — for now. Both countries are taking steps to try to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

A man who was shot at a home in Surrey earlier this week has died in the hospital. Early Monday morning, RCMP were called to 135 Street near 96 Avenue, where they found the 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died the next day. Investigators believe this was a targeted hit….RCMP said the victim was known to police, though he has not been identified. This was one of three shootings in Surrey in recent days.