Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, December 9th

COVID-19 cases and deaths in B.C. have climbed in the last day, with 379 people testing positive for the virus and six passing away. There’s been a slight drop in the number in hospitalizations and critical care patients with 224 people in the hospital — including 77 in intensive care. Nearly 86 per cent of eligible people aged five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of vaccine and just over 82 per cent have received their second.

Get ready to pay even more money for food next year. Canada’s latest Food Price Report predicts the average family of four will pay almost one thousand dollars more for food in 2022. Which mean its will cost about 15-toousand dollars a year to put food on the table. That’s a seven-per-cent increase. Getting the blame is pandemic-spawned disruptions in the global supply chain, as well as labour market issues and extreme weather events. The biggest price hikes will be in the dairy and produce aisle and on restaurant menus.

It was busy last weekend for police forces around the Lower Mainland. Not only was last weekend the beginning of the annual month-long CounterAttack campaign, but December 4 was also National Impaired Driving Day. Between December 3 and 5, more than 20 drivers were found to be impaired by alcohol or drugs while behind the wheel around Metro Vancouver In Surrey, officers checked approximately 2,200 vehicles and said six roadside suspensions were issued for alcohol, while there was one 90-day prohibition.

The Ministry of Health says a report on rising complaints of seniors abuse in B-C shows more needs to be done to improve reporting methods and public awareness. The Office of the Seniors Advocate released the report yesterday that found in the past three to five years, reports to health authorities of abuse, neglect and self-neglect rose 49 per cent. The seniors advocate says the reporting system is fragmented and she called for a centralized phone line and awareness campaign to be established provincewide.

China says Canada’s decision to join the U-S and the United Kingdom’s diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a “farce.” The three countries, plus Australia and New Zealand, have said they won’t send government dignitaries to the Games to protest human rights abuses in China. Under the diplomatic boycott, the countries will still send their athletes to compete. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters today China had not extended invitations to Canada, the U-S or the U-K anyway, and it “doesn’t matter if their officials come or not.” China insists the Games will still be successful and it pledged to offer up a safe and exciting Olympics to the world.

The Canucks did it again last night with a 2-1 shoot out victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. It’s the first time this season the Canucks have won two games in a row at home and they remain undefeated under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. Vancouver continues a six-game homestand tomorrow when they hosts the Winnipeg Jets.