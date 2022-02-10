Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, February 10th

Surrey R-C-M-P say they are investigating an arson at an apartment building in the Guildford area. The Mounties say firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze early Saturday in the building’s hallway. They say there was evidence of a second fire outside the building that was put out before police or firefighters arrived. R-C-M-P say no injuries were reported but it appears the fires were lit intentionally and they are looking for two suspects.

As the illegal blockade by truckers and their supporters rolls into Day 14 in Ottawa, police are warning the anti-COVID-mandate protesters to move their rigs or face charges and vehicle seizures. Rallies also continue to block traffic at border crossings in Coutts, Alberta, and at the busy Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge. Justin Trudeau tweeted last night that the blockades in Windsor and Ottawa are endangering jobs, impeding trade, threatening the economy, and must stop. He said he discussed the matter with Ontario Premier Doug Ford last night and vowed their teams will keep working to “get the situation under control.”

The group of protestors, set up on Pacific Hwy are still there and calling for the removal of all pandemic measures. The Lower Mainland protest started over the weekend, with more people joining in each day. Business owners in the area says trucks have been taking up parking spaces and people have been leaving garbage behind. Some have suggested online that more protesters will be showing up at the site in Surrey over the coming days.

It’s been another multi-medal day for Canada at the Beijing Olympics. Speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has won silver in the women’s five-thousand metres. The mixed aerials team took the bronze medal — winning Canada’s first aerials medal since the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Canada now has 12 mdeals.

As we slowly emerge from the Omicron wave and countries around the world ease restrictions on international travel, there are growing calls for Canada to follow suit. Those in the tourism industry say some requirements to fly into the country just don’t make sense anymore. Fully vaccinated travellers are still required to provide proof of a pre-departure PCR test, as well as take one upon arrival. The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable is set to hold a news conference Thursday at 7 a.m. PST to call on the federal government to remove — what the group calls — “unnecessary” and “non-science-based” obstacles to international travel.

All provincially regulated healthcare workers in B.C. will be required to be fully vaccinated by March 24. Those working in acute care and long-term care are already required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the province announced in the fall that the requirement would be updated to include all healthcare workers, including dentists, acupuncturists, pharmacists, physio, midwives, and chiropractors. Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the expanded mandate. She explained the move was made to ensure “we have a consistent, supported standard across health care. The province will be taking a phased approach to give those who have not yet been vaccinated time to get their dose.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the COVID-19 pandemic and toxic drug crisis are intertwined. Henry made the comment after the B-C Coroners Service released figures showing 2021 was the deadliest year for suspected overdoses on record. Henry says getting through the next phase of the pandemic is vital to helping people caught in the toxic drug crisis. She says her office will continue to push Health Canada for an exemption from laws that criminalize drug possession and will work to increase access to a safe drug supply.