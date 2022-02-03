Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, February 3rd

Officials say the number of hospitalizations and health facility outbreaks is falling in B-C. They say the province recorded 988 people in hospital yesterday, with 136 of those in intensive care. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry said this week hospitalizations appear to have peaked after case counts began to fall a few weeks ago. A statement from the Health Ministry says another 18 people have died, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to two-thousand, 643.

The Conservative Party of Canada is preparing to launch its third leadership race in five years. Manitoba M-P Candice Bergen has been chosen by her colleagues to be the party’s interim leader after M-Ps voted yesterday to give Erin O’Toole the boot. Bergen faces a divided caucus still ruffled by the party’s election loss to the Liberals last year. In a farewell video, O’Toole said his year-and-a-half-long tenure at the divided party’s helm is over, but will keep his seat as M-P. Tory finance critic Pierre Poilievre is considered by some pundits as a strong contender for leader, should he decide to run.

B-C Liberals are set to begin voting for a new leader today. The party is voting to replace Andrew Wilkinson, who resigned as leader following the party’s defeat in the 2020 provincial election. There are seven candidates running for the leadership.

Ottawa’s police chief has said all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing truckers’ demonstration that some city councillors are now calling an “occupation.” Ottawa’s Mayor Jim Watson took to Twitter yesterday to complain about a photo that some Saskatchewan Conservative M-Ps and a senator took alongside a protest truck near Parliament Hill. Watson called the photo an “absolute disgrace,” saying downtown residents have been harassed by protesters camped out protesting COVID restrictions, and businesses have been forced to close for nearly a week.

The Surrey Police Service expects to deploy 175 more officers in 2022, bringing the total to 225 by the end of the year. They will be under the command of the Surrey RCMP, which the SPS is designed to eventually replace. Chief Const. Norm Lipinski, officer in charge of the SPS, says the force “continues to grow and make great progress towards the policing transition with the ongoing support of the three levels of government.

A Russian military jet carrying nearly 300 dogs and cats rescued from Afghanistan touched down at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday night. The animals were left stranded after their owners fled the country following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Many of the animals will be reunited with their owners, while the rest will be kept at 17-thousand square-foot, new renovated facility in the south terminal at Y-V-R and will soon be up for adoption.