Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 27th

Four people have been found dead in a Richmond home in what homicide investigators are calling a traumatic incident for the community. Police were called to the duplex on Garden City Road near Alderbridge Way Tuesday night. Police say the shooting actually happened Monday evening around 7 p.m. Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, however, they do not think it is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Police have not yet identified the victims but say they they are known to each other.

B-C is reporting 2086 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths. The Health Ministry says 949 people are in hospital and 136 of them are in intensive care. It says there are five new health-care facility outbreaks in the province. The Children’s Ministry says up to 250-thousand tests will be sent to government-funded child-care facilities throughout the province for use by employees with symptoms of COVID-19.

B.C.’s vaccination rate for kids five to 11 is the second lowest in the country, behind only Alberta. In B.C., 47 per cent of children in the youngest age cohort have received their first dose, behind the national average of 51 per cent. B.C. has been pushing for parents to get their kids immunized since Health Canada approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children in mid-November, but overall the response has been very slow since then.

The convoy of truckers protesting mandatory vaccinations is expected to gather north of Toronto this morning. The drivers are planning to hold a rally in Ottawa on Saturday, and police there are working with the R-C-M-P and intelligence services to prepare. Ottawa police say the protest leaders have been co-operative and shared their plans, but there are concerns far-right extremist groups that have attached themselves to the convoy could spark violence. Police are planning for as many as two-thousand demonstrators, but say the situation is fluid and changing by the hour.

There’s an effort to rename part of Dewdney Trunk Road in Coquitlam because of the racist history of the man behind it. The road, which stretches across a large part of Metro Vancouver, is named after Edgar Dewdney. He was a politician in the late 1800s who, among other things, was involved in the creation of residential schools. The push to rename part of the route comes from a group of grade 9 students at Charles Best Secondary in Coquitlam, all with the support of their teacher, Megan Leslie.