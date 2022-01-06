Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, January 6th

A winter storm is expected to hamper Metro Vancouver’s morning commute. Winter storm, snowfall and extreme cold warnings cover almost every corner of British Columbia as the latest powerful storm sweeps into the province. Environment Canada says up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected for parts of southern B-C and mountain passes across the area. Parts of Vancouver Island could see up to 40 centimetres. The Transportation Ministry says bridges and highways could be closed because of the snow and freezing rain.

B-C’s active COVID-19 case count is close to 30-thousand as the Omicron variant continues to spread. The ministry of health says there were three-thousand, 798 new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday but no new deaths. It adds that 83 people are in intensive care units.

B-C officials are voicing their support for the province’s health-care workers. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth say there are reports of people attempting to intimidate or threaten workers at COVID-19 testing sites. The government’s Access to Services Act makes impeding the work of or intimidating workers at testing sites illegal and can result in criminal charges.

Nearly two dozen Surrey RCMP officers are currently off the job due to COVID-19. 21 officers and 10 civilian members have tested positive since Dec. 28. However, officials say staffing levels are stable, and operations aren’t being impacted.

Vaccination rates for five- to 11-year-olds in Surrey have increased by about seven per cent in a little more than a week, according to the latest data. Meanwhile, rates for fully vaccinated Surrey residents (aged 12 and up) have increased by about 0.4 per cent.

U-S President Joe Biden is urging Americans to reject the lies and violence fueled by his predecessor in a speech to mark the first anniversary of the riot at the U-S Capitol. On January 6th, 2021, the Capitol building was overrun by supporters of former president Donald Trump who wanted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Biden says Trump could have stopped the violence — but he chose not to. The U-S Attorney General says more than 725 people have been arrested and charged so far in connection with the attack.