Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, July 28th

Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombing. 21 year old Tanner Fox, and 23 year old Jose Lopez, have both been charged with first-degree murder. According to police, the two were arrested in their homes yesterday without incident. Malik was killed on July 14 in what police say was a targeted hit. Homicide investigators believe the suspects waited for Malik before he was shot in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

A serious crash in New Westminster has left two people dead and two others arrested. It happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 10th Street and 6th Avenue. Police say “A traffic stop was attempted and the suspect vehicle fled,” The fleeing car was soon found in flames after crashing into a second car. Police say two people in the second vehicle were taken to hospital, but died from their injuries. Both suspects remain in custody and charges are pending.

Mounties in Richmond are looking for witnesses after what they say was a “violent outburst” where cars were smashed and people were threatened along Steveston Highway around 4 pm on Wednesday afternoon. In a release, RCMP say they “responded to reports that an irate male was smashing vehicles and threatening people near the on-ramp to Hwy 99 at Steveston Hwy.” Photos and videos from the scene appear to show someone throwing a compressed air tank at vehicles. A 56-year-old man from Richmond has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to a local hospital. Mounties say criminal charges may be considered at a later date.

Vancouver police are investigating after a woman was allegedly set on fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Monday. Police say a woman in her 50s was sitting on the sidewalk on the west side of Dunlevy Avenue near Powell Street around 1:30 a.m. when a man approached her. Police say “A stranger came up to her, poured a flammable substance on her head, and lit it on fire. The woman immediately ran to a nearby business to get help,” She was taken to the hospital with serious burn injuries. Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to call police

Passengers flying out of Vancouver International Airport may have to pack some snacks if unionized workers with a catering company go on strike. Employees of Gate Gourmet, which supplies meals, snacks and beverages to airlines including Air Canada, Air France and K-L-M, have issued a 72-hour strike notice. The union says pandemic layoffs led to a significant reduction in staff and that workers haven’t been replaced despite a surge in air travel.

A new member has joined the Surrey Police Service, this one of the furry variety, to help officers dealing with stress on the job. Ragnar, a service dog, and his handler will work in partnership with a psychologist to bring officers resources in an ongoing effort to integrate wellness within police services.

Public Safety Canada has released a price list outlining how much money owners of banned weapons can get under a mandatory federal buyback program. The owner of a Swiss Arms S-G-5-50 could get more than 62-hundred-dollars while an A-R-15 owner could expect to get more than 13-hundred-dollars. The program covers more than 15-hundred models and variants of what the government considers assault-style firearms that were banned two years ago.