Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 16

Transport Canada says wait times at the Vancouver International Airport are declining as staffing levels for security screeners return to pre-pandemic levels. It says the last month saw a significant decrease in travelers waiting more than 15 minutes, dropping from 26 per cent in mid-May to 13 per cent the week of June 3rd. The federal government announced earlier this week the requirement to show proof of vaccination will be dropped for domestic flights and outbound international flights starting June 20th. The airport calls it a “welcome step,” but says there is still work to be done to address challenges related to screening and processing for international arrivals
The White Rock Renegades’ pipeline to the Canadian national women’s softball team continues to churn out talent. Despite some high-profile retirements of former Renegades – including star pitchers Danielle Lawrie and Lauren Regula. the national team that will compete at this month’s Canada Cup will still be chock full of local players. A roster of 20 will play at the Canada Cup – which runs June 17-26 Team Canada’s first game of the Canada Cup is set for Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. against Australia’s development team. On Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m., Canada will face the Calahoo Erins, an Alberta-based club team, and on Wednesday evening, at 7 p.m., they’ll play Philippines, before wrapping up their round-robin schedule against Mexico on Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. All games will be played on Softball City’s Diamond 1.
November’s floods in British Columbia that swamped homes and farms, swept away roads and bridges and killed five people are now the most costly weather event in provincial history. The Insurance Bureau of Canada made the statement as it released the latest cost estimate of $675 million, and that’s only for damage that was insured. The previous estimate was $515 million in losses, but the bureau says in a statement that much of the increase is due to business claims in places where commercial insurance is more available. In contrast, it says many residents were located in high-risk flood areas where insurance coverage isn’t available, which could cost all levels of government “well into the billions of dollars.” So-called atmospheric rivers flowed over southwestern B.C. for days in November, bringing record rainfall and quickly swelling waterways. Mudslides swept people away in their cars, rivers carved new routes and washed out highways and bridges, cutting off major highways into the Interior, which stopped the supply chain from the coast to the rest of the country.