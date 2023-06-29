Pulse FM News Update For Thursday, June 29th

BC’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man after he was shot by police in a hospital Wednesday. Mounties say an “interaction” between the man and officers occurred at the Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope, resulting in one officer discharging their firearm. Police say the man received immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP say they were called to the hospital after two people who had previously been involved in a two-vehicle collision, allegedly got into an altercation.

Starting today, British Columbians can book an appointment online to see a pharmacist to treat minor ailments. The new system, similar to what’s used for COVID-19 and flu vaccines, launches today at 7 am. Premier David Eby says it’s part of efforts to ease pressure on the health-care system. The province expanded the scope of pharmacists earlier this month, allowing them to treat 2 minor ailments and prescribe contraceptives.

A nearly month-long training exercise across southern Vancouver Island and off the coast for Canadian and international military wrapped up yesterday. Exercise Trident Fury involved more than one thousand personnel from the Royal Canadian Navy, air force and army as well as from the US, NATO partners, and Japan. The Department of National Defence says training involved a full spectrum of air and sea tactical warfare training, including live-fire exercises. It says this type of training is critical to maintaining the operational readiness.

The City of Richmond is getting nearly half-a-million dollars from the federal government to upgrade the historic London Farm in the Steveston neighbourhood. The area will get new signage, pathway improvements, and a new boardwalk. Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie says London Farm offers visitors the opportunity to see what early farm life was like in Steveston. He says the support means work maintaining and upgrading the surrounding grounds and gardens can continue.

Canada Day fireworks are facing a rethink as advocates call for change over concerns around costs, the message they send to Indigenous people and the way they terrify some animals. Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip (SART’-lip) First Nation on Vancouver Island says he wants people to mark July 1st differently, perhaps by donating to an Indigenous group or taking time to learn about First Nation perspectives on Canada Day. Leslie Fox, with the animal advocacy group Fur Bearers, says fireworks create havoc for pets and wildlife. Vancouver’s waterfront display was permanently discontinued last year by the city’s port authority, which says the 15-minute event cost more than 200-thousand dollars.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for the Wiltse/Evergreen neighbourhood of Penticton. The city says testing is now underway and results are expected by the end of the week. Officials say once the results are received, a final decision on whether or not to lift the advisory will be made in consultation with Interior Health. The advisory was first issued on June 27th after a failed valve caused the Gordon Reservoir to empty into Ellis Creek, creating a water outage.