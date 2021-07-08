Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 8

July 8, 2021

The village of Lytton, B-C, says there are extreme challenges as the community looks to rebuild. It says in a statement that people had only minutes to flee the deadly wildfire that destroyed much of the community last week. The village says the top priority is locating and supporting residents. The B-C Wildfire Service says there are roughly wildfires currently burning across the province.

The B-C S-P-C-A says it has been granted access to the village of Lytton to rescue any pets or animals left behind when residents fled. Staff with the organization will go behind the evacuation lines
later today. Special constables will retrieve the animals and transport them to the edge of the evacuation cordon, where they will be shuttled to Kamloops, B-C. Owners can retrieve the animals there, or the S-P-C-A says it can keep them in emergency boarding if they require temporary shelter.
B-C says nearly 80 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as the province continues to see low numbers of cases. B-C reported 59 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths yesterday. Health officials say there are currently 624 active cases in the province. Eighty-six people are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care
Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to an incident inside a Surrey, B-C, mall last month that led to a man’s death. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says an altercation occurred in Surrey City Central Mall during the morning of June 7th. One man was injured and taken to hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them
Support is coming in for the family whose baby died in Downtown Vancouver Tuesday, after the little girl and her father were struck by one of two cars that had collided. While police are expected to provide more details Thursday, after it was announced one of the two drivers was arrested, the update comes as first responders to the heartbreaking scene are being urged to ask for help if they need it. In a series of tweets, a Vancouver Police inspector says the crash, like the one we saw Tuesday evening near the courthouse, can take a toll on first responders. “In the last few days, three Lower Mainland children under the age of five have either been killed or been placed in imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” wrote Sandra Glendinning, referring to two other incidents in recent days involving young children. “These are called ‘critical incidents’ and weigh heavy on first responders.” Glendinning goes on to say the VPD’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team is there to provide support for members responding to such calls, urging her colleagues to reach out for help if they need it.

The BC Wildfire Service predicts “heightened” activity for July, with large fires already burning throughout the province, an extreme risk of new ones being sparked, and very little precipitation forecast. Dry fuel conditions, lack of June rain, and the record-breaking heatwave all “created the necessary environment for very large fire growth,” according to the July outlook. “Significant rain is required to reduce the hazard however none is forecast in the foreseeable future.” Spokesperson Shaelee Stearns says current wildfire activity is well above average.

 

“The average at this time of year is 8,915 hectares and this year so far we’ve had 73,301 hectares burnt,” she says. Burning conditions right now are about three to four weeks ahead of schedule, and the hard-hit Southern Interior only received 30 per cent of normal June rainfall. The Okanagan and Southern Cariboo regions are currently showing the highest hazard “Even though we had cooler temperatures this week it was still quite warm.” So far this year B.C. has had 689 fires, with roughly 318 occurring the week of June 28.