Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 8

The village of Lytton, B-C, says there are extreme challenges as the community looks to rebuild. It says in a statement that people had only minutes to flee the deadly wildfire that destroyed much of the community last week. The village says the top priority is locating and supporting residents. The B-C Wildfire Service says there are roughly wildfires currently burning across the province.

The B-C S-P-C-A says it has been granted access to the village of Lytton to rescue any pets or animals left behind when residents fled. Staff with the organization will go behind the evacuation lines

later today. Special constables will retrieve the animals and transport them to the edge of the evacuation cordon, where they will be shuttled to Kamloops, B-C. Owners can retrieve the animals there, or the S-P-C-A says it can keep them in emergency boarding if they require temporary shelter.

B-C says nearly 80 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, as the province continues to see low numbers of cases. B-C reported 59 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths yesterday. Health officials say there are currently 624 active cases in the province. Eighty-six people are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to an incident inside a Surrey, B-C, mall last month that led to a man’s death. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says an altercation occurred in Surrey City Central Mall during the morning of June 7th. One man was injured and taken to hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to an incident inside a Surrey, B-C, mall last month that led to a man’s death. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says an altercation occurred in Surrey City Central Mall during the morning of June 7th. One man was injured and taken to hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them