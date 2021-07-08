Pulse FM News Update for Thursday, June 8

The village of Lytton, B-C, says there are extreme challenges as the community looks to rebuild. It says in a statement that people had only minutes to flee the deadly wildfire that destroyed much of the community last week. The village says the top priority is locating and supporting residents. The B-C Wildfire Service says there are roughly wildfires currently burning across the province.
later today. Special constables will retrieve the animals and transport them to the edge of the evacuation cordon, where they will be shuttled to Kamloops, B-C. Owners can retrieve the animals there, or the S-P-C-A says it can keep them in emergency boarding if they require temporary shelter.
Support is coming in for the family whose baby died in Downtown Vancouver Tuesday, after the little girl and her father were struck by one of two cars that had collided. While police are expected to provide more details Thursday, after it was announced one of the two drivers was arrested, the update comes as first responders to the heartbreaking scene are being urged to ask for help if they need it. In a series of tweets, a Vancouver Police inspector says the crash, like the one we saw Tuesday evening near the courthouse, can take a toll on first responders. “In the last few days, three Lower Mainland children under the age of five have either been killed or been placed in imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” wrote Sandra Glendinning, referring to two other incidents in recent days involving young children. “These are called ‘critical incidents’ and weigh heavy on first responders.” Glendinning goes on to say the VPD’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team is there to provide support for members responding to such calls, urging her colleagues to reach out for help if they need it.
The BC Wildfire Service predicts “heightened” activity for July, with large fires already burning throughout the province, an extreme risk of new ones being sparked, and very little precipitation forecast. Dry fuel conditions, lack of June rain, and the record-breaking heatwave all “created the necessary environment for very large fire growth,” according to the July outlook. “Significant rain is required to reduce the hazard however none is forecast in the foreseeable future.” Spokesperson Shaelee Stearns says current wildfire activity is well above average.
“The average at this time of year is 8,915 hectares and this year so far we’ve had 73,301 hectares burnt,” she says. Burning conditions right now are about three to four weeks ahead of schedule, and the hard-hit Southern Interior only received 30 per cent of normal June rainfall. The Okanagan and Southern Cariboo regions are currently showing the highest hazard “Even though we had cooler temperatures this week it was still quite warm.” So far this year B.C. has had 689 fires, with roughly 318 occurring the week of June 28.